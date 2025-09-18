AI-Powered Employer Branding Platform, The Martec appoints Shaunda Zilich as Chief Marketing and Customer Officer

Shaunda Zilich, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer

"I believe every human has a story that connects us, inspires us, and builds belonging, which is why I'm joining The Martec.” - Shaunda Zilich.

We're excited to bring on a world-class practitioner like Shaunda, which doubles down on our mission to democratize employer branding intelligence and give every employee in the world a voice.” — Raaj Govintharajah, CEO and Founder of The Martec

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Martec, the first end-to-end employer brand platform, today announced the appointment of Shaunda Zilich as Chief Marketing and Customer Officer.Zilich joins The Martec after leading employer brand strategies at major global companies, including Marriott International, Qualtrics, and General Electric for over 20 years. In this new role, she will help scale authentic, data-driven storytelling for organizations worldwide through The Martec’s AI-powered platform.Zilich’s move represents a personal and professional transition, shifting from leading employer brand in-house at global enterprises to the vendor and partner side. With deep enterprise experience, she brings firsthand knowledge of the challenges EB leaders face and how technology can transform the function.“The Martec is redefining what’s possible in employer branding,” said Raaj Govintharajah, CEO and Founder of The Martec. “By bringing in a world-class practitioner like Shaunda, who has led employer brand at the enterprise level, we’re doubling down on our mission: to democratize storytelling and give every organization the ability to authentically showcase its people at scale.”The Martec platform runs employer brand strategy wing-to-wing from EVP definition through content creation and collection, personalization, advocacy, and activation. Designed to empower not only employer brand teams but also marketing, communications, recruiting, HR, and leadership functions, the platform enables smarter, more agile strategies through AI-powered agents. These agents support content creation, audience targeting, and activation, delivering personalized stories that resonate across regions, roles, and functions.While at Marriott, Zilich leveraged The Martec to do more with less. Enabling a lean team to create a scalable content library and collection system that fueled both external reach and internal connection. These efforts delivered measurable outcomes in talent attraction, retention, and employee engagement, setting a benchmark for enterprise-level impact.“I believe every human has a story and those stories are what connect us, inspire us, and build belonging,” said Zilich. “Employer branding is at a pivotal moment: moving away from ad-driven tactics and toward authentic, people-led storytelling. I’m thrilled to join The Martec to help organizations unlock the full potential of their people stories with AI-powered tools that make branding smarter, more agile, and more accessible across the enterprise.”Looking ahead, Zilich and The Martec are committed to reimagining how stories fuel culture, talent attraction, and the employee experience worldwide.To learn more, go to www.themartec.com About The Martec:The Martec is the first end-to-end, AI-powered employer brand platform built to democratize authentic storytelling. From EVP development through content creation and collection, personalization, advocacy, and activation, The Martec helps organizations transform employer branding into a scalable, data-driven function. Designed for not only EB teams but also HR, recruiting, comms, marketing, and leadership, the platform empowers every part of the enterprise to share people-led stories that connect, inspire, and drive measurable impact in talent attraction, retention, and employee experience.

