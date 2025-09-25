The Martec Appoints Donal McLaughlin as VP of Global Sales to Accelerate AI-Powered Employer Branding Transformation

Donal McLaughlin, Vice President of Global Sales

McLaughlin will accelerate Martec’s international growth and support organisations in transforming how they attract and engage talent in an AI-driven world.

We are at a turning point in our industry. The organisations that win will be those amplifying the authentic voices of their people. With Donal on board, we’re doubling down to make it happen.” — Raaj Govintharajah, CEO and Founder of The Martec

LONDON, BRITAIN, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martec, the leading AI-powered employer branding platform, today announced the appointment of Donal McLaughlin as Vice President of Global Sales. McLaughlin will accelerate Martec’s international growth and support organisations in transforming how they attract and engage talent in an AI-driven world.With more than 15 years of experience in talent attraction and employer branding, McLaughlin has partnered with some of the world’s largest employers, including Amazon, AXA, Ocado, BT Group, and DHL. For the past seven years, he has led Enterprise Sales at Indeed and Glassdoor, where he witnessed first-hand the power of employee advocacy programmes in driving faster hiring, strengthening culture, and improving retention at scale.“I’m delighted to be joining The Martec at such a pivotal moment for employer branding,” said McLaughlin. “We are seeing a paradigm shift in how enterprise organisations attract and engage talent, with AI enabling a completely new level of personalisation and authenticity. The future belongs to companies that can harness the voices of their own people, turning genuine employee stories into powerful narratives that resonate across roles, regions, and audiences. The Martec is at the forefront of this movement, enabling employers to scale authentic content in ways that were unimaginable only a few years ago.At Indeed, I saw the impact of employee advocacy programmes first-hand; not only did they make hiring significantly easier, but as they scaled, they became a powerful cultural driver and a cornerstone of retention. With The Martec, advocacy at scale is no longer reserved for enterprise giants with large employer branding functions. It is available to every organisation, and that is what makes this moment so exciting.The opportunity ahead is enormous, and I am excited to work alongside Raaj, Shaunda, and the incredibly talented team at The Martec to help employer brand and recruitment marketing leaders succeed in this new age of personalisation. As the market shifts towards skills-based hiring, organisations will require fresh, localised, and highly targeted content to compete, whether they operate multiple brands or recruit across diverse regions. The Martec’s platform and AI agents democratise employer branding and are uniquely positioned to power that transformation. I am eager to help our customers realise the full potential of employee-driven storytelling.”As enterprise organisations adapt to the rapid shift towards skills-based hiring, the demand for personalised, authentic, and scalable content has never been greater. Martec’s AI-powered platform enables companies to amplify employee voices and deliver content that resonates across every role, brand, and geography, making employee-driven advocacy achievable for organisations of all sizes.“Donal’s deep expertise in employer branding and his track record leading global sales at Indeed and Glassdoor make him the ideal leader to guide our next phase of growth,” said Raaj Govintharajah, CEO and Founder of The Martec. “We are at a defining moment for our industry. The organisations that win in the future of talent will be those who harness the authentic voices of their people, and with Donal on board, we are doubling down on helping organisations everywhere achieve exactly that.”To learn more, go to www.themartec.com

