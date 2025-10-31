MYND READER Releases Smoldering New Single 'Birdsong,' Out Now

MYND READER returns with “Birdsong,” an atmospheric rock epic that fuses love, struggle, and redemption into one soaring statement. Cover Art: David Fulton/XPRMNT Consulting Cofounders Brian Sachs and multi-instrumentalist Tonin, along with Shelby Kemp, have forged a sound that’s both timeless and urgent. With growing acclaim and a devoted fan base, MYND READER continues its steady rise across the AAA and Rock charts. Photo: Dog Daze MYND READER performs an intimate acoustic set in Boulder, CO, stripping its sound to the raw essence. With Sachs on percussion, Tonin on guitar, and Kemp on vocals/guitar, the trio delivers soulful chemistry and storytelling roots. Photo: Andy Martin

Billboard-charting rockers MYND READER return with a cinematic anthem of love and rebirth, mixed by GRAMMY® winner Michael Brauer (Coldplay, Rolling Stones)

When I first heard MYND READER, it took me back to Paul Rodgers and Bad Company, that pure, unfiltered rock energy. I wanted big guitars, dry vocals, and drums with that worn, retro soul.” — Seven-time GRAMMY® Award–winning Mixer Michael Brauer

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYND READER is back with “Birdsong,” out October 31, 2025, a smoldering rock meditation on love, struggle, and redemption. Bursting with lush strings, soaring instrumentation, and raw, raspy vocals, “Birdsong” carries listeners from introspection to a triumphant emotional release. By the final refrain, "We live on / We live on and on and on,” the track becomes more than music; it’s a spiritual journey, driven by tight, resonant drums and guitar-laden momentum that hit with both precision and power.“‘Birdsong’ is about the cycles of life, a sonic reflection on growth, heartbreak, and the redemptive power of connection,” MYND READER’s lyricist and drummer Sachs explains. I can’t give and not receive it / If I really want to be it / If I really want to feel it / I really got to heal it/. It’s all about love.”Released on Merchant Records LLC, “Birdsong” will be available everywhere you stream music, delivering a timeless vintage-inspired burner that stirs the soul.“‘Birdsong’ feels very special,” adds Sachs. “It’s cinematic, with this incredible string arrangement that gives it a sense of emotional lift, almost like a resurrection. It starts intimate and reflective, then builds into something epic and transcendent. It’s one of those songs that carries you somewhere.” The strings were part of Sachs’ vision from the start. “I heard them in my head before we ever tracked it. They give the song its wings. The way the instruments and vocals rise together feels like the sound of a soul breaking free.”LISTEN to “Birdsong” HERE. MYND READER is a fresh force in rock, channeling the raw grit and soulful energy of legends like The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Chris Stapleton, peppered with Radiohead’s atmosphere and depth, Soundgarden’s edge, Rival Sons’ fire, and the lyrical, soulful Americana threads of Wilco and Ray LaMontagne. Merging blues, Americana, and modern rock into a sound that feels both timeless and urgent, the new song and the full album were mixed by seven-time GRAMMYwinner Michael Brauer, whose credits span the Rolling Stones, My Morning Jacket, Coldplay, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, and Ray LaMontagne, bringing analog warmth and powerhouse polish.Formed through friendship and shared vision, MYND READER thrives as a collective. Tonin’s multi-instrumental architecture, singer/guitarist Kemp’s Southern smoky-drenched vocals, and Sachs’ dynamic rhythms converge to create music that is greater than the sum of its parts. Their sound captures timeless rock energy and human emotion, designed to lift listeners, awaken the spirit, and remind audiences why real, soul-driven rock still matters.For Sachs, MYND READER isn’t just a band–it’s a spiritual homecoming. A fixture of New York City’s early-’90s music scene with his first band, The Authority, Sachs helped shape the city’s funk-rock underground, sharing stages with Phish, Blues Traveler, and Dave Matthews Band while playing more than 200 shows a year at legendary venues like Nightingales and The Wetlands. After the sudden death of their mentor and manager Bill Graham, Sachs eventually moved to Boulder, Colorado, building a career while quietly holding onto his love for music.In 2022, Sachs reunited with Tonin, and the creative spark reignited. Alongside Kemp, MYND READER emerged, crafting music that sits between darkness and light. With a handful of singles released over the last year, the band has cemented their place in rock. Gaining not only critical acclaim but also a loyal fan base, the new songs saw a steady rise through the Triple A and Americana charts, including “Radio Warning” topping at #24 on Billboard’s Rock Chart and “Simply Avanti” charting on the AAA Billboard chart. Their latest singles continue this momentum, following the success of the recently released “Home,” which climbed to #2 on the SMR Rock Chart, and “Mourning Light” that cracked the Billboard AAA chart this month, debuting at #122.Each track showcases the band’s ability to combine textured arrangements, blues-infused grit, and soulful melodies that evoke timeless rock energy with a modern sensibility. “‘Mourning Light’ reminds me that redemption isn’t clean or easy. It’s messy, human, and worth it,” Sachs says. “It’s about turning your mourning into morning—learning how to live again after you’ve been broken open.” To date, the band has amassed hundreds of thousands of streams, 100,000 YouTube subscribers, and overall 50,000+ social followers, establishing themselves as one of rock’s most exciting new voices.MYND READER’s music is as much about the audience as it is about the band. Sachs says, “Concerts aren’t just performances—they’re gatherings. We call it the church of rock and roll. When people leave our show, we want them lifted, united, singing our prayer: ‘more life, please.’” The band’s previous singles, like “Oslo” and “Leaving Our Lives,” carry that ethos, blending cinematic melodies with raw, soulful storytelling. “Birdsong” takes that a step further, offering a powerful reflection on love, spiritual growth, and the human experience.As MYND READER builds towards their full-length debut album out January 30, 2026, “Birdsong” stands as a bold declaration. This band isn’t just paying homage to rock’s past; they’re rewriting its next chapter.“Birdsong” is available on all major streaming platforms.

Mynd Reader – “Birdsong” (Official Video): A cinematic rock journey from loss to rebirth, filmed in Mexico's surreal sand dunes by acclaimed director VINSINT.

