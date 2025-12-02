MYND READER ANNOUNCES EPONYMOUS DEBUT ALBUM ARRIVING JANUARY 30, 2026

The 10-track album born of soul, story, and the open road, was mixed by Grammy-winner Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, My Morning Jacket), whose signature analog warmth brings depth and resonance to every track. Cover/David Fulton/XPRMNT Consulting MYND READER’s sound breaks down barriers and genres, blending soulful rock, Americana, and timeless classic influences. Multiple singles are steadily climbing the Mediabase charts across formats, including “Radio Warning,” “Mourning Light,” and "Home." Photo/Dog Daze Formed through friendship, the band thrives as a collective. Tonin’s multi-instrumental textures, Shelby Kemp’s smoky vocals, and Brian Sachs’ dynamic drumming channel raw rock and roll energy and emotion. Photo/Dog Daze

MYND READER is not about ego or spectacle. It’s a conduit for healing and human connection through the raw power of rock and roll.

Brian Sachs shares honest emotion on ‘Mourning Light’. Many of us can relate to generational trauma, and once you hear the lyrics, the song just hits a little different” — B-DOE/Program Director, 100.1FM Sun Radio Austin

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYND READER’s self-titled debut album, set for release January 30, 2026, is built from the band’s personal and musical evolution. Rooted in spiritual reckoning, cinematic rock ambition, and the raw grit of lived experience, MYND READER emerges as one of the most defining new voices in modern rock, blending classic influences with a sound entirely their own.The band is the convergence of three forces: Shelby Kemp, Tonin, and Brian Sachs, a veteran musician whose past lives include drumming for The Authority, the Bill Graham–managed NYC jam outfit that tore through the ’90s with cult-favorite ferocity. Long before MYND READER existed, Sachs was deep in the Wetlands era, packing rooms and trading sweat with Phish, Blues Traveler, and Dave Matthews Band as Manhattan’s jam-rock scene roared at full tilt. Looking back now, he sees MYND READER as the next chapter in a story that never really stopped. “If the Authority was fueled by youthful chaos and raw adrenaline, Mynd Reader is the grown version of that fire,” Sachs says. “It’s shaped by digging into the soul. Back then I was chasing success; today I’m searching for truth. This album is the bridge between the guy I was in my twenties and the man I’ve become.”The record, a ten-track concept LP, traces an emotional arc from collapse to clarity. At its core, it is about survival, redemption, and the restorative power of music. It invites listeners into MYND READER’s world, a trio forged from loss, reflection, and reawakening, told through blues-soaked vocals, atmospheric guitar work, and soul-pounding rhythms.The genesis of MYND READER began when longtime friends and Boulder musicians Sachs and Tonin reconnected. Sachs brought a notebook full of lyrics—personal revelations he calls downloads—and Tonin shaped them into immersive sonic blueprints. The missing element arrived with vocalist and guitarist Shelby Kemp, whose powerhouse Southern, raspy voice gave the songs flesh and heartbeat. “Tonin and I create from instinct, not ego,” Sachs explains. “He gives me the sonic skeleton, and I breathe life into it. When Shelby stepped in, suddenly the songs had a soul.”At the center of the album is Sachs’ personal journey, one marked by grief, dissolution, relocation, and eventually renewal. “The core of this record is survival and salvation,” Sachs says. “These songs were born from a period when everything collapsed: my marriage, my business, my mother’s passing, my son leaving home. I wanted the record to feel like a hand reaching out in the dark.” The album mirrors the curvature of a psychedelic ceremony or a deep breathwork journey, moving from rupture, release, to reorientation and restoration.The emotional centerpiece is the focus single “Home,” a soaring, stadium-sized ode to belonging, love, and the magnetic pull of the place we return to. “This one’s about the place you belong, whether it is a person, a town, or a song,” says Kemp. “For us, it is rock and roll. It’s home.”Shot in and around Boulder and mixed by Michael Brauer, whose credits span the Rolling Stones, My Morning Jacket, Coldplay, Aretha Franklin, John Mayer, James Brown, and Ray LaMontagne, “Home” captures the band’s spiritual and sonic DNA.The record’s dynamic depth comes partly from Brauer’s unmistakable analog warmth. “There is nobody else who mixes like him,” Sachs says. “He does not mix safe. He intentionally pushes things out of balance to convey the emotional truth of the music. He made the quiet moments quieter and the explosions truly explode.” The result is a collection of songs rooted in emotional extremes, vulnerability, and fire.MYND READER’s sound breaks down barriers and genres, blending soulful rock, Americana, and timeless classic influences. With hundreds of thousands of streams in the last six months, the band evokes the urgency of The Black Crowes and atmospheric fire of My Morning Jacket to the grit of Chris Stapleton and the lyrical soul of Wilco and Ray LaMontagne, while preserving their distinct rock identity. Multiple singles are steadily climbing the Mediabase charts across formats, including “Radio Warning” (Oct. 22, 2024), “Simply Avanti” (Mar. 14, 20), “Oslo” (Jun. 13, 2025), and “Leaving Our Lives” (Jul. 11, 2025). Their radio single “Mourning Light” continues the momentum rolling, while “BIRDSONG” AND ITS ACCOMPANYING VIDEO —a vivid rock journey from pain to resurgence, filmed in Mexico's surreal sand dunes by acclaimed director VINSINT—dropped on Oct. 31, 2025.Album highlights include “Radio Warning,” inspired by Sachs’ solo Alaskan treks; “Simply Avanti,” with soaring melodies, gritty guitars, and lived-in honesty; and the warm, resonant “Leaving Our Lives,” unfolding like a sun-bled Polaroid. “Mourning Light” dives into grief and devotion, the shadow before the dawn, while “Home” ignites classic rock with a towering hook, a love letter to where we feel most ourselves. Tracks like “Oslo,” “Falling Down,” and “Think About It” expand the album into vivid, atmospheric territory, threaded with spiritual undertones Sachs calls psalms in motion.As MYND READER nears the release of their full-length debut on January 30, 2026, every note—from introspective moments to anthemic highs—carries weight, heart, and verity. The band will celebrate the release with a special and intimate LIVE PERFORMANCE AT PARADISE FOUND RECORDS & MUSIC IN BOULDER, CO, on release day ( www.eventbrite.com/e/mynd-reader-album-release-party-paradise-found-boulder-co-tickets-1970011678963 ).Tracklist for MYND READER:"Radio Warning""Simply Avanti""Falling Down""Oslo""Leaving Our Lives""Mourning Light""Mynd Reader""Home""Birdsong""Think About It"

The emotional centerpiece is the focus single “Home,” a soaring, stadium-sized ode to belonging, love, and the magnetic pull of the place we return to.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.