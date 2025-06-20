LVVRS Emotional New Single 'The Bed' Dropping Next Friday, Announces Forthcoming EP Heaven and the Heartland

LVVRS frontman River Gibson wrote the band’s new single, “The Bed,” in a single sitting—an emotionally raw track born from heartbreak and reflection. Single art/Angelo Joseph Known for its electrifying fusion of pop hooks and rock ’n’ roll edge, LVVRS have made waves across radio, streaming platforms, and major media. Pictured: Gibson, Gareth Calk (synth), Zac Lyons (bass), Mike Hilbun (guitar), and Brenon Wilson (drums). Photo/Angelo Joseph The band returned to play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 25th, where they had a slot on the second largest stage—Gentilly Stage—performing just before Cheap Trick, after previously sharing the stage with Heart in 2024. Photo/Angelo Joseph

With a Jazz Fest slot before Cheap Trick, music on Netflix and a Zac Efron film, and a powerful new single out, the pop-rock band is building serious momentum.

LVVRS has earned a reputation for their pop-rock blend and versatility. Their influences range from the sleek stylings of Maroon 5 to the glam-rock edge of T. Rex and the brilliance of The 1975.” — Offbeat Magazine

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Louisiana-based pop-rock band LVVRS (pronounced “lovers”), 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year. The band is preparing to unveil their sophomore EP, "Heaven and the Heartland," in October. Frontman River Gibson describes the record as both a continuation of the band’s sonic growth and a deeply personal milestone shaped by themes of love, loss, and longing.“We’ve evolved so much since our debut EP ‘Midnight Fantasy’ (2024). Each track on the new record has its own personality,” says vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Gibson, reflecting on the band’s evolution over the past twelve months. The project will be introduced by the catchy, emotionally charged new single, “The Bed,” set to drop June 27 on all digital platforms. “This one feels like it really represents who we are right now–it’s a true reflection of that growth.”Blending infectious pop hooks and raw rock 'n' roll swagger, LVVRS continues to push the boundaries of modern pop-rock, a sound that has gained them recognition on radio, streaming platforms, and in mainstream entertainment. The band performed at SXSW 2025, and returned to play the renowned New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on April 25th, where they had a slot on the massive Gentilly Stage—the second largest stage at the event—performing just before legendary rock band Cheap Trick, after previously sharing the stage with Heart in 2024.LVVRS was also featured on Scoot On The Air (WWL FM 105.3), where their dynamic performances and new music were spotlighted. Known for their charismatic stage presence and commanding vocals, the group has also had their music featured on Netflix’s "Love Is Blind" and in the Zac Efron and Lily James film "Iron Claw."Their new single, “The Bed,” out next Friday, serves as the emotional centerpiece of the upcoming EP. Written in a spontaneous burst of inspiration, Gibson recalls the moment the track came to life: “I wrote the whole song in one sitting–it wrote itself in five minutes,” he says. “The lyrics just fell out, like they were dying to be said. I usually overthink the songs I write, but this one—there was no thinking. Whatever came to mind is what’s on the page. There was something really special about that day.”Lyrically, “The Bed” is steeped in the ache of emotional transition. “The song is a very real take on the feelings we have around the end of a relationship,” shares Gibson. “I think this chapter of my life was all about searching for what it is in life that was really going to bring me any kind of happiness or peace. I knew I wouldn’t find it by being stuck in the past. And I think that translated pretty heavily into the lyrics—'I can’t stay here on this bed anymore.’” Musically, the track—mixed by Chris Galland (John Mayer, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kanye West, Post Malone) and produced by Gibson and Austin Doré—is cinematic and expansive, featuring ambient guitars and a slow-driving beat that Gibson composed in his apartment in Louisiana before finishing the track with his bandmates.“I wrote the whole song in one sitting, I laid down all the guitars and bass and programmed percussion and synth parts in the same day. For the drums, we decided to go to Rabadash Studios in Covington for Brenon to track live drums on it, and I recut the final vocals separately with Austin in New Orleans.”Since forming on Valentine’s Day 2018—a symbolic date that inspired their name—LVVRS has captivated audiences across the Gulf South and beyond. Drawing comparisons to acts like The 1975, INXS, and Maroon 5, the five-piece—composed of Gibson, Gareth Calk on synth, Zac Lyons on bass, Mike Hilbun on lead guitar, and Brenon Wilson on drums—thrives on crafting big-sounding anthems laced with emotional vulnerability. Their 2024 debut EP "Midnight Fantasy" established their presence, led by the breakout single “Iconic,” which saw airplay on WZRH-FM, an interview with KATC TV Channel 3, and a feature on KADN FOX15 TV News. The video for “Fever Night” earned “Best Music Video” at the 2024 Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry, further cementing the band’s growing reputation.Their ability to merge heartfelt storytelling with larger-than-life production is exactly what gives songs like “The Bed” their magnetic pull. “I think it’s a pop ballad made with rock instruments,” Gibson says of the new single. “Maybe even a power ballad? I grew up on songs like ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ and bands like Coldplay and The Fray, so I’m no stranger to a good tear-jerkin’ rock ballad.”Antigravity Magazine praised the band’s debut EP as “a record designed for dance floors and Top 40 radio,” emphasizing the band’s ability to weave disco-pop energy into rock sensibilities. That duality—a heart full of sincerity wrapped in glitter and grit—sets LVVRS apart. They’ve taken home the top prize at the Louisiana Music Prize, clocked over 60 shows annually, headlined the New Orleans House of Blues five times, and are making their first appearance at Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 3. From gigs at Antone’s in Austin to Tipitina’s in New Orleans, to playing festivals like Festival International de Louisiane—the largest international music festival in the United States that draws crowds of up to 500,000—the group continues to prove they are as unstoppable on stage as they are in the studio.As "Heaven and the Heartland" prepares to make its entrance, the quintet remains committed to what has always driven them: connection. “We’re just some regular guys pursuing our dreams. I’m a big believer in ‘if you can dream it, you can do it,’” Gibson says. “To me, music is love. It brings people together. People have some of their most cherished memories at concerts. I wanted our name to reflect that sense of community.”

LVVRS breakout single "Iconic" grabbed the ears of WZRH-FM and netted the band over 567k+ Spotify Streams and Still Climbing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.