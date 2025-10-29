Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Returns to Riyadh This November

The Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra shine on stage in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the patronage of Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Music Commission Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Music Commission is organizing the "Marvels of the Saudi Orchestra" concert in Riyadh for the second time.The concert will be held over two consecutive days on November 13, at the King Fahd Cultural Center Theater, and tickets will be available on the webook platform.The Riyadh concert is part of a series of performances by the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir held in major capitals and cities around the world, showcasing the melodies of Saudi heritage on some of the world’s most prestigious stages. The international tour began in Paris, followed by performances in Mexico, New York, London, and Tokyo.These concerts have received wide acclaim from audiences and critics alike, reflecting the growing global appreciation for the richness and diversity of Saudi music.Through this event, the Music Commission aims to offer local audiences the opportunity to experience musical performances that celebrate the Kingdom’s cultural and artistic diversity.

