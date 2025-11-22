THIS THANKSGIVING, LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS CELEBRATES A NEW ERA OF ALUMNI ENGAGEMENT

Business School alumni share their knowledge and experiene with current students. Langston University School of Business Welcomes Alumni to campus. Dean Green meets with the Business Advisory Board in the Business School at Central State University. Dallas Baptist University Welcomes Langston University School of Business to campus. Proud Langston Lions at the AT&T Stadium.

Langston’s School of Business boosts alumni engagement through alumni teaching, panels, events, and student support—strengthening connections for the future.

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the season of gratitude arrives, the Langston University School of Business (LUSB) is giving thanks for one of its greatest blessings—its alumni. This fall, LUSB has launched a renewed movement to reconnect graduates with current students, deepen mentorship, and strengthen the bonds that define the Langston family. From Homecoming events to alumni-led panels and sponsored student opportunities, this Thanksgiving marks a new era of alumni engagement and shared legacy. While national alumni giving averages hover around 8%, with many HBCUs falling below 4%, LUSB is rewriting the story. This year, the school launched an intentional campaign to rebuild alumni relationships, strengthen community ties, and bring graduates back into the life of the college in visible, transformational ways.The Challenge: Why Alumni Engagement Has Declined NationallyUniversities everywhere are facing unprecedented headwinds:• Alumni are unsure whether their contributions make a difference.• Many were never asked directly to re-engage.• Graduates often feel disconnected from campus life after they leave.• The gap between current students and alumni networks has widened in the post-pandemic era.For HBCUs, the challenge is even more urgent. While HBCU pride is unmatched, historic underfunding and generational debt have made philanthropy more difficult—even while alumni remain intensely loyal to their institutions. “The future of any university hinges on its alumni. At Langston Business, we are rebuilding those bridges—intentionally, joyfully, and with purpose,” said Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of the School of Business.Learning from the Best: Central State University’s Alumni ModelDuring a recent accreditation visit to Central State University (CSU), Dr. Green witnessed one of the strongest alumni–business partnerships in the country: the CSU Business Advisory Council (BAC). Mainly composed of alumni, the BAC raises over $40,000 annually, funds student competitions, supports faculty, and serves as a champion within the industry. Dean Dr. Fred Aikens shared a powerful insight: “Our alumni advisory board has become the heartbeat of our college. Their involvement strengthens everything we do.” This model offered a clear message to Langston: Great business schools do not rise on faculty alone. They rise on the shoulders of their alumni.Rebuilding the Pipeline: LUSB’s Model for Alumni EngagementFor the first time, LUSB hosted a full-scale Alumni Bazaar on October 7, 2025. Distinguished alumni speakers—including Andre Daughty, Elijah Straw Jr., Naomi Jenkins, Michael Ashley Sr., and Kenny Russell—shared their professional journeys and gave students real-world insights.The week concluded with an alumni-moderated panel led by Professor Ken Daughty, followed by a special Meet & Greet + Grab & Go event on October 11. The turnout affirmed that alumni still want to be connected—they need the invitation. Dr. Green argues, “Getting alumni on campus is critical, beyond homecoming events.”Alumni Supporting Student OpportunitiesAlum engagement moved from symbolic to transformational when the Langston University National Alumni Association – Oklahoma City Chapter, led by President Michael Branch and championed by Dr. Dominique Block, Sr., funded the attendance of 20 business students at the Dallas Cowboys Sports Business Panel on November 19th. This opportunity exposed students to prominent industry leaders, professional networks, and career pathways—proof that alums can directly change a student’s life trajectory.“They didn’t just sponsor a trip—they opened a door to the future. That’s what alumni engagement looks like,” Dr. Green said.A Season of Engaging & Giving BackAs the holiday season approaches, LUSB invites alums to reconnect with their alma mater:• Attend events• Speak in classrooms• Mentor students• Volunteer with campus initiatives• Join the upcoming advisory board• Support the Legacy to Leadership Campaign• Give to the School of Business at https://langston.edu/gift-giving/ “Our alumni helped build this institution. Their engagement ensures our legacy grows stronger with every generation,” Dean Green said.About the CampaignThe From Legacy to Leadership campaign supports Langston’s bold plan to build hope and belonging through innovation. Fundraising efforts range from corporate partnerships to creative community events that merge art, business, and culture, from local business talks to elegant dance showcases led by Dr. Green himself.As families gather for Thanksgiving, LUSB is asking alumni to reflect on one question:“Who paid it forward so you could succeed — and who will you pay it forward for?”“Alumni are the difference between a struggling school and a thriving one,” Dr. Green said.“Our students have the talent. They have the drive. All they need is a community to stand behind them.” This season, LUSB invites alumni to give thanks by giving back, ensuring current students become the next leaders of Oklahoma, the nation, and the world. Individuals can make donations to the business school at https://langston.edu/gift-giving/ For Media Inquiries about this story or to reach Dr. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.Hashtags - -#LangstonStrong #AlumniEngagement #HBCUImpact #LUSB #LegacyToLeadership #LangstonUniversity #AlumniPower #TransformingLeadership #LionPride #HBCULegacy

