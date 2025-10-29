Schulte Roofing Earned Second National 'Best of the Best' Award

Texas Roofing Company Was Recognized After Secret Monitoring by Independent Research Program

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As they pass the company’s 30 year anniversary, Schulte Roofing reveals that for a second time, they have been selected as a national Best of the Best award for customer satisfaction. The recognition from Best of the Best Television came after years of monitoring the company's performance without the owners' knowledge.Best of the Best Television, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Rich Noonan, first profiled Schulte Roofing in 2015. The program continued monitoring the company's customer reviews over subsequent years to ensure sustained quality standards."The company has grown; they now have locations in College Station, Navasota, and The Woodlands, and their customer reviews are better than ever," Noonan stated in 2021. "Customers simply love Schulte Roofing. Frankly, Schulte Roofing is at a different level from the vast majority of companies in the roofing industry."According to the program's independent research, customers consistently praise Schulte Roofing for professionalism, quality workmanship, fair pricing, and the honesty and integrity displayed throughout the organization.Industry-Leading Warranty RecognizedBest of the Best Television highlighted Schulte Roofing's Bulletproof Roof Guaranteeas "the industry's best roof warranty program." The comprehensive warranty covers installation, materials, and workmanship beyond manufacturer specifications, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee."This recognition validates what we've worked to build over three decades," said Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing. "To have an independent organization monitor our customer reviews over the years without our knowledge and still recognize us tells us we're maintaining the standards David Schulte established."Three Decades of ExcellenceFounded in 1994 by David Schulte as a trusted local roofer , the residential and commercial roofing company is now led by President Josh Schulte. Schulte Roofing maintains elite certifications, including GAF Master EliteContractor status (held by fewer than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide), CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™, and Owens Corning Preferred Contractor. The company's accolades include multiple Best of Brazos awards, the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, Top 100 Roofer recognition by Roofing Contractor Magazine, and multiple Angi's List Super Service Awards.Best of the Best Television also recognized Schulte Roofing's commitment to community service, including longstanding support for Habitat for Humanity and other charitable causes throughout Texas. Today, with over 30 years of proven excellence, Schulte Roofing continues to serve residential and commercial roofing customers across the state.For more information, visit www.schulteroofing.com About Schulte RoofingFounded in 1994, Schulte Roofing is a family-owned roofing company serving residential and commercial customers across Texas with locations in Bryan-College Station, Navasota, The Woodlands, San Antonio, and Temple/Waco/Killeen.

