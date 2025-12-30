Schulte Roofing Unveils Refreshed BulletProof Roof Guarantee Seal and Iconic Bob Mascot Celebrating 30 Years

Texas Roofing Leader Modernizes Beloved Brand Identity While Reinforcing Industry-Leading "100% Satisfaction Guaranteed or It's Free" Promise.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schulte Roofing , a trusted roofing company for Texas residential and commercial properties since 1994, today announced the launch of its refreshed BulletProof Roof Guarantee seal, commemorative 30-year anniversary mark, and reimagined BulletProof Bob mascot.The updated brand system modernizes the company's most recognized promise—"100% Satisfaction Guaranteed or It's Free"—while honoring three decades of unwavering commitment to Texas homeowners and businesses.The refreshed identity debuts across Schulte Roofing's service areas, including Navasota, Bryan–College Station, Temple, The Woodlands, and San Antonio, reinforcing the company's position as the premier roofing contractor in Central and South Texas."Most importantly, we must have the ability to fulfill the customer's needs after the sale. That's the commitment I'm talking about," said David Schulte, founder of Schulte Roofing. "'Should you ever have a problem, we'll be here for you.' I live by that."A Bold New Look, Same Ironclad PromiseThe modernized BulletProof Bob character and accompanying brand marks were developed through a strategic partnership between Schulte Roofing leadership, led by President Josh Schulte, strategic advertising agency Foundry512, and acclaimed illustrator Carlos Rene Ramirez Jr., known for his work on other Texas A&M properties, like the Texas A&M International University "Dusty" mascot.Founder David Schulte originally created BulletProof Bob as the face of the company's guarantee, while President Josh Schulte brought new life to the icon for this 30th anniversary refresh, giving Bob legs for the first time. What began as a floating head has now evolved into a full-bodied character ready for the next generation of Texas customers."I feel honored to do my part to serve and build on the foundation laid by my father," said Josh Schulte, President of Schulte Roofing. "The refresh recognizes our 30-year legacy while also preparing us for the future. Schulte Roofing provides a national level of quality with a local touch, and BulletProof Bob now represents that commitment more than ever.”The refresh delivers instant, unmistakable recognition across every customer touchpoint, from digital platforms and print materials to jobsite signage, including building-sized installations reaching three stories high. The updated design features sharper legibility and consistent standards designed for the next generation of roofing excellence, whether viewed on a smartphone screen or printed at monumental scale.What the BulletProof Roof Guarantee Means for Texas Property OwnersSchulte Roofing's industry-leading BulletProof Roof Guarantee goes beyond standard warranties to provide comprehensive protection and peace of mind:No-Blame Resolution: One call to Schulte handles everything. The company resolves issues first, then manages manufacturer conversations behind the scenesComplete Coverage: Manufacturer warranties combined with Schulte's workmanship protection for long-term securityCertified Quality: Trained installers, supervised inspections, and photo-verified quality checklists on every projectPriority Response: Fast-tracked service after severe weather events with clear timelines for permanent repairsEarlier this year, Schulte Roofing celebrated its 30th anniversary of operation.

