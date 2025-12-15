Foundry512 Founder Aaron Henry Named Judge for 47th Annual Telly Awards

Aaron Henry joins the invite-only Season 47 Telly Awards Judging Council, helping define excellence across video and television.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Henry, founder of advertising agency Foundry512, has been tapped to join the judging council for the 47th Annual Telly Awards , placing him among an invite-only group of more than 250 industry leaders evaluating video and television content across all screens.The appointment adds Henry to a council that includes creative leaders from Netflix, Roku Brand Studio, Gymnasium, and PlutoTV. As one of the select advertising agency executives on the panel, Henry will bring Foundry512's expertise in building brand campaigns across digital, experiential and traditional channels to the evaluation process."Being selected for the Telly Awards Judging Council represents both a professional honor and a responsibility to the industry," Henry said. "The work we evaluate sets benchmarks for creative excellence. I'm looking forward to bringing Foundry512's perspective."Henry will assess submissions based on creative excellence, production quality, strategic effectiveness, and innovation. Judges represent diverse specializations across the video and television landscape, ensuring comprehensive evaluation of submitted work.Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards receive more than 13,000 entries annually from media agencies , production companies, and publishers. The awards honor outstanding work produced between October 2024 and October 2025, with Season 47 entries opening next week. Voting concludes in May 2026.Foundry512's agency work spans branded content and integrated campaigns for clients across healthcare, education, consumer brands and hospitality. The agency's award-winning campaigns have generated millions in impressions and earned media coverage, with recent work featured in major industry publications.About Foundry512Foundry512 is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Austin and New York City. The agency specializes in building and scaling deep relationships between brands and people through strategic campaigns that span digital, experiential and traditional media. For more information, visit foundry512.com.About The Telly AwardsThe Telly Awards are the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video for all screens. For more information, visit tellyawards.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.