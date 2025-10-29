Participant Graduates from Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court

On October 20, 2025, the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court proudly celebrated a graduation ceremony at the Madison County Courthouse, with the Honorable James Kube presiding. The event marked the successful completion of an intensive program that combines comprehensive behavioral health treatment, close community supervision, and a strong focus on personal accountability.

Drug Courts, also known as Problem-Solving Courts, offer an alternative path through the justice system for nonviolent offenders struggling with substance use. While operating within the traditional court structure, they employ a collaborative, team-based approach to address the root causes of criminal behavior - primarily addiction and recidivism.

The mission of Drug Courts is to reduce repeat offenses, provide effective treatment for substance use disorders, enhance public safety, and promote long-term recovery. They achieve this through evidence-based practices such as validated risk and needs assessments, individualized treatment plans, frequent and random drug testing, and a balanced system of incentives and sanctions. Participants also gain access to a wide range of rehabilitative and supportive services designed to help them build stable, healthy, and productive lives.

This ceremony also marked Judge Kube’s final Drug Court graduation before his retirement on October 31, 2025. His leadership, expertise, and genuine compassion for participants has left a lasting impact on the program and the lives it touches.

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-371-8568 ext. 233 Email: matthew.mcmanigal@nejudicial.gov

Photo: Judge James Kube and graduate Dawson.