Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting

October 29, 2025

 

Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, October 31, 2025, the Circuit Court for Frederick County will hold the official ribbon cutting for the Truancy Reduction Court. The purpose of the Truancy Reduction Court program is to improve school attendance and positively affect the youth and their family’s relationship with education by building strong collaborations between the family, the school, community partners, and the court. The Truancy Reduction Court’s wrap-around approach works with the entire family system. The program takes a comprehensive view of the many challenges contributing to poor attendance and then assists in navigating school requirements, facilitating communications, and making needed connections to community-based services.

WHO: Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader 
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Joanie Raymond Brubaker 
Senator Karen Lewis Young 
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater
WHAT: Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting
WHEN: Friday, October 31, 2025, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Circuit Court for Frederick County 
Courtroom 6, 2nd floor 
100 West Patrick Street 
Frederick, Maryland 21701

