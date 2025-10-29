Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, October 31, 2025, the Circuit Court for Frederick County will hold the official ribbon cutting for the Truancy Reduction Court. The purpose of the Truancy Reduction Court program is to improve school attendance and positively affect the youth and their family’s relationship with education by building strong collaborations between the family, the school, community partners, and the court. The Truancy Reduction Court’s wrap-around approach works with the entire family system. The program takes a comprehensive view of the many challenges contributing to poor attendance and then assists in navigating school requirements, facilitating communications, and making needed connections to community-based services.

WHO: Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Joanie Raymond Brubaker

Senator Karen Lewis Young

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater WHAT: Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting WHEN: Friday, October 31, 2025, at 3 p.m. WHERE: Circuit Court for Frederick County

Courtroom 6, 2nd floor

100 West Patrick Street

Frederick, Maryland 21701

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions.

