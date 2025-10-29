Media Advisory: Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting
October 29, 2025
Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting
On Friday, October 31, 2025, the Circuit Court for Frederick County will hold the official ribbon cutting for the Truancy Reduction Court. The purpose of the Truancy Reduction Court program is to improve school attendance and positively affect the youth and their family’s relationship with education by building strong collaborations between the family, the school, community partners, and the court. The Truancy Reduction Court’s wrap-around approach works with the entire family system. The program takes a comprehensive view of the many challenges contributing to poor attendance and then assists in navigating school requirements, facilitating communications, and making needed connections to community-based services.
|WHO:
|Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Joanie Raymond Brubaker
Senator Karen Lewis Young
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater
|WHAT:
|Circuit Court for Frederick County Truancy Reduction Court Ribbon Cutting
|WHEN:
|Friday, October 31, 2025, at 3 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Circuit Court for Frederick County
Courtroom 6, 2nd floor
100 West Patrick Street
Frederick, Maryland 21701
Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions. Cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom during the ceremony.
