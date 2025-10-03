FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments at Easton High School

EASTON, Md. – On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Supreme Court of Maryland held oral arguments in Talbot County. The arguments were held at the Easton High School auditorium and livestreamed. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice per term year at geographically diverse locations. This marks the third year that the Supreme Court has held oral arguments outside the city of Annapolis.

“By holding off-site oral arguments, the Supreme Court of Maryland can provide students, teachers, and community members with a valuable opportunity to witness the judicial system first-hand,” said Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “These off-site oral arguments increase civics education and the public’s understanding of how the courts operate, in turn advancing our mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all. I want to thank Talbot County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Pepukayi and her staff for their support of this program and allowing us to hold oral arguments on their campus.”

Approximately 400 students from three different Talbot County Public Schools participated, including Easton High School, St. Michaels High School, and the Gunston School, as well as Chesapeake College.

“Ensuring that the citizens have an understanding of the third branch of government, and its dedication to upholding the rule of law, is critical for maintaining public confidence in the judiciary,” said Justice Brynja M. Booth, Supreme Court of Maryland, who represents the First Appellate Judicial Circuit (Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties). “It is also an opportunity for young people to gain knowledge of the legal system, and possibly foster an interest in pursuing a career in the law. Hopefully, this event might inspire students to pursue a legal career, and specifically, a career on the Shore. I thank Chief Justice Fader, Assistant Superintendent Helga Einhorn, and her team, and all the staff at the Judiciary and the participating schools for making this event a success.”

After oral arguments were heard, college and local high school students participated in a question-and-answer session with the justices covering topics such as judicial procedures, their paths to the bench, and educational advice for aspiring jurists.

“We are grateful that our students had the opportunity to witness the judicial process first-hand,” said Dr. Helga Einhorn, Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Student Success. “We thank Justice Booth and her team for collaborating with us to plan this meaningful learning opportunity for our community.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in one criminal case and one civil case, respectively – State of Maryland v. Michael Eugene Stone and Gary Wilson v. Tanglewood Venture, LP. The criminal case involves the search and seizure provisions of the 4th Amendment to the United States Constitution. It concerns whether a police officer’s observation of a driver manipulating a cellphone screen, without more, constitutes reasonable suspicion to stop the vehicle for texting and driving under Maryland law. The issue presented in the civil case involves whether, in a rent escrow case, a court may require a tenant to pay money into an escrow account when a landlord is unlicensed. A rent escrow case is case in which a tenant can seek the court’s assistance to ensure habitable living conditions in rental property.

The Supreme Court’s off-site oral arguments are made possible by the Amended Administrative Order on the Supreme Court of Maryland Sitting Temporarily Outside of the City of Annapolis. The justice from the host circuit selects the educational institution to hold oral arguments, with the approval of the full Supreme Court.

The Appellate Court of Maryland also holds oral arguments outside of Annapolis and has traditionally held one day of oral arguments at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in the fall and at University of Baltimore School of Law in the spring. However, new legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly in 2025, HB 786, authorizes the Appellate Court of Maryland to hold sessions at secondary and post-secondary educational institutions in Maryland, as designated by the chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland.

