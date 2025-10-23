Media Advisory: District Court in Baltimore City hosts Schools in the Court program for high school students
The District Court of Maryland in Baltimore City presents an eye-opening program for Baltimore City high school students. The students learn about the legal consequences of being charged with criminal offenses and receive valuable tools and strategies that will assist them when making life-choices. Educational information about substance abuse, crisis intervention services, and other community resources are provided. Attorneys, law enforcement, and other professionals discuss career paths and provide information about educational opportunities. Guest speakers share personal stories about the life-changing effects resulting from poor decision-making. Through this initiative, young people will be engaged in meaningful discussions about their futures, helping them to better understand the importance of positive decision-making. The court, legal professionals, and guest speakers challenge the students to envision a brighter future for themselves.
|WH0:
|Students from Frederick Douglass High School
District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, District Court in Baltimore City
Judge Diana A.E. Smith, District Court in Baltimore City, presiding
Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Battle
Office of the Public Defender Supervising Attorney Durriyyah Holliman
Baltimore City Police Department Officer Makinney Walker and Officer Terrell Taylor
Baltimore City Sheriff Deputy Clarence Pulley and Deputy Gary Young
Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Jalonda Johnson and Captain Detta Wise
Baltimore City Health Department Community Engagement Liaison Rania Mohamed
Baltimore Behavioral Health System Prevention Coordinators Taylor Smith and Devin Waters
|WHAT:
|Schools in the Court Program
|WHEN:
|Monday, October 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.
|WHERE:
|Baltimore City District Court
Courtroom 1
5800 Wabash Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21215
