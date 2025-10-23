FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 23, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

District Court in Baltimore City hosts Schools in the Court program for high school students

The District Court of Maryland in Baltimore City presents an eye-opening program for Baltimore City high school students. The students learn about the legal consequences of being charged with criminal offenses and receive valuable tools and strategies that will assist them when making life-choices. Educational information about substance abuse, crisis intervention services, and other community resources are provided. Attorneys, law enforcement, and other professionals discuss career paths and provide information about educational opportunities. Guest speakers share personal stories about the life-changing effects resulting from poor decision-making. Through this initiative, young people will be engaged in meaningful discussions about their futures, helping them to better understand the importance of positive decision-making. The court, legal professionals, and guest speakers challenge the students to envision a brighter future for themselves.

WH0: Students from Frederick Douglass High School

District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, District Court in Baltimore City

Judge Diana A.E. Smith, District Court in Baltimore City, presiding

Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Battle

Office of the Public Defender Supervising Attorney Durriyyah Holliman

Baltimore City Police Department Officer Makinney Walker and Officer Terrell Taylor

Baltimore City Sheriff Deputy Clarence Pulley and Deputy Gary Young

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Jalonda Johnson and Captain Detta Wise

Baltimore City Health Department Community Engagement Liaison Rania Mohamed

Baltimore Behavioral Health System Prevention Coordinators Taylor Smith and Devin Waters WHAT: Schools in the Court Program WHEN: Monday, October 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. WHERE: Baltimore City District Court

Courtroom 1

5800 Wabash Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions. Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the program.

###