MPLT Healthcare CEO Liz Hale Sworn In as President of the NALTO Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPLT Healthcare is pleased to announce that CEO Liz Hale has been officially sworn in as President of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations ( NALTO ).As President, Hale will guide NALTO’s efforts to uphold the highest standards of ethics and professional practice in the locum tenens staffing industry. With more than three decades of leadership in healthcare staffing — including service as Vice President, President-Elect, and Chair of the NALTO Credentialing Committee — Hale brings extensive expertise and an unwavering commitment to advancing quality patient care by elevating standards across the locum tenens industry.“Liz Hale has demonstrated exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication to the locum tenens industry. Her long-standing commitment to NALTO’s mission and values has had a meaningful impact on our organization and the providers, clients, and firms we serve. I have every confidence that under her leadership, NALTO will continue to advance its role as the standard-bearer for excellence and integrity within the industry,” said Jarin Dana, Immediate Past President of NALTO.Throughout her years of service on the NALTO Board, Hale has helped spearhead initiatives that strengthen transparency, ethical practices, and collaboration among member firms. As President, she will continue to champion best practices that uphold NALTO’s mission and elevate the locum tenens profession nationwide.“I am deeply honored to lead NALTO and to continue building upon the important work of my predecessors,” said Liz Hale, President of NALTO and CEO of MPLT Healthcare. “Together with my colleagues on the Board, we will continue to champion the integrity, accountability, and excellence that define our industry and ensure that NALTO remains a trusted voice for providers, clients, and staffing firms alike.”About NALTOThe National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) was founded in 2001 to establish and enforce strong industry standards and ethical guidelines for locum tenens staffing firms. NALTO provides a platform for collaboration, education, and advocacy to advance the interests of healthcare professionals, staffing firms, and clients nationwide. Learn more at www.nalto.org About MPLT HealthcareWith years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.

