MPLT Healthcare CEO Liz Hale Named SIA’s Global Power 150 Women in Staffing for Third Consecutive Year

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MPLT Healthcare is proud to announce that its CEO, Liz Hale , has been recognized for the third consecutive year on Staffing Industry Analysts’ Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list. The honor celebrates the most influential women in the staffing and recruitment sector who are shaping the industry through leadership, innovation, and strategic impact.SIA compiles the Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list annually to spotlight women whose contributions drive the sector forward. The 150 honorees lead large organizations, influence industry trends, and mentor future leaders. It encompasses executives, founders, and senior leaders from agencies, staffing firms, and workforce solution providers across the globe.Being named to the list three years in a row underscores Liz Hale’s consistent impact and enduring leadership in the staffing world. Under her guidance, MPLT has grown through the enhancement of talent acquisition strategies and increased operational efficiency while maintaining a high-performance culture that empowers teams to deliver results."We commend Liz for this well-deserved recognition, which reflects her vision and leadership in driving positive change across the healthcare staffing landscape,” said Jay Mays, Chairman of the MPLT Board of Directors. “It is a tremendous honor for her to once again be named among the remarkable women shaping our industry; a testament to her commitment to challenging limits, leading with integrity, and shaping the future of staffing solutions.”The full list of the 2025 SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honorees is available here About Liz HaleLiz Hale is the CEO of MPLT Healthcare, overseeing business development, sales operations, organizational strategy, and talent acquisition. With over 30 years of staffing experience, she has been a transformative leader, driving organizational growth and championing a diverse, inclusive leadership team.In addition to her role at MPLT Healthcare, Ms. Hale serves as President of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations(NALTO) and chairs the organization’s Credentialing Committee. Through NALTO, she guides the temporary healthcare staffing industry in promoting ethical standards, sound business practices, and resources that help staffing agencies succeed nationwide.About MPLT HealthcareMPLT Healthcare specializes in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire positions. With extensive experience in healthcare staffing, MPLT Healthcare helps facilities meet the evolving demands of today’s healthcare landscape. The company is committed to earning long-term loyalty from clients, providers, and employees through selfless service, a focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, visit mplthealthcare.com.About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)SIA is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Its independent research spans all categories of employed and non-employed work, providing insights into staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, talent acquisition technology, and more. Founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

