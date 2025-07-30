MPLT Healthcare Climbs to #32 on SIA’s 2025 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms List
MPLT Healthcare has earned national recognition from Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), landing the #32 spot on the 2025 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms list.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “It’s exciting to see MPLT moving up on this list, and it’s a big milestone for us. Growth like this doesn’t happen by chance. It comes from the incredible work our team puts in day in and day out, and the strong partnerships we’ve built with our clients and providers. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about where we’re headed.”
To qualify for the 2025 list, staffing firms must have generated at least $1 million in revenue in 2020 and achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% or more between 2020 and 2024. Only organic revenue growth was considered, with adjustments made for acquisitions or divestitures. MPLT Healthcare achieved an impressive CAGR of 36.8% during this period, with reported 2024 revenue of $142 million.
SIA’s annual list recognizes U.S. staffing firms that have demonstrated exceptional growth in a highly competitive market. The 2025 honorees had a median CAGR of 28.3%, making MPLT’s performance a standout among its peers. You can view the full list of 2025’s Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms here.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources, and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm, and direct-hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers, and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality, and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded in 1989 by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne as a division of the Crain Communications Inc international business media company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, England.
