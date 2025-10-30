Mithun Impact Announces New Book Inspires Faith, Purpose, and Renewal After 60

Made For Change Cover

Author Doug Mithun’s Made for Change calls Christian men to live with courage, faith, and lasting impact in life’s next chapter.

My hope is that every man who reads this book will live with purpose, lead with courage, and make a lasting difference — with God leading the way.” — Doug Mithun

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that rarely slows down, even after retirement, Made for Change : Faith and Purpose After 60 by Doug Mithun arrives as a timely and faith-filled guide for Christian men seeking renewed strength and meaning when everything begins to shift.Drawing from decades of experience as an advisor and mentor, Mithun has witnessed firsthand how change — whether retirement, loss, or a new stage of life — can shake a man’s sense of identity. Through personal reflection, biblical truth, and practical insight, Made for Change invites readers to embrace this new season with courage, faith, and renewed purpose.“I wrote Made for Change because I saw too many men reach a certain age and start to fade instead of flourish,” says Mithun. “It’s about finding strength, purpose, and peace through faith when life begins to shift. My hope is that every man who reads it will live with purpose, lead with courage, and make a lasting difference — with God leading the way.”Unlike most books about aging or retirement, Made for Change doesn’t focus on slowing down — it calls men to rise up.Each chapter challenges Christian men to see change not as a setback, but as an opportunity to grow stronger in faith and lead with renewed purpose.Whether entering retirement or simply facing a new season of life, Made for Change reminds readers that God’s plan never ends — it evolves.About the AuthorDoug Mithun is an author, speaker, and change maker dedicated to helping people rediscover faith, purpose, and impact in every season of life. As the founder of Mithun Impact, a faith-based outreach built on the belief that we are all Made for More and called to Make a Difference, Doug inspires others to live intentionally, lead courageously, and walk boldly in faith. He lives in Boca Raton, Florida, with his wife, Marcia.Book DetailsTitle: Made for Change: Faith and Purpose After 60Author: Doug MithunPublisher: Mithun Impact PublishingFormat: Paperback & eBookISBN: 979-8269906225Available on Amazon https://a.co/d/3KcCFB3 Website: www.MithunImpact.com￼Media ContactName: Doug MithunOrganization: Mithun ImpactEmail: doug@mithunimpact.comWebsite: www.MithunImpact.com￼Social: @MithunImpact (Facebook)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.