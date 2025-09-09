Mithun Impact Announces the Release of The Little Book of Douglets Common sense with uncommon style

The Little Book Of Douglets

A “Douglet” is defined as common sense with uncommon style—short, sharp, and memorable sparks of wisdom that inspire, challenge, and entertain.

Life is complicated enough. Douglets keep wisdom short, and impossible to forget. We created this book to have fun because wisdom should make you smile as much as it makes you think.” — Doug Mithun

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mithun Impact Announces the Release of The Little Book of DougletsCommon sense with uncommon style—available soon on AmazonMithun Impact is excited to announce the release of The Little Book of Douglets, a playful and inspiring collection of wisdom that proves big ideas can come in small packages. The book will be available soon on Amazon.A “Douglet” is defined as common sense with uncommon style—short, sharp, and memorable sparks of wisdom that inspire, challenge, and entertain. What sets this book apart is its design: each page pairs a Douglet with a full-color illustration of Cartoon Doug, Marcia, or their dog Fluffy, making the wisdom as fun to look at as it is to read.The Little Book of Douglets is designed to be the kind of book you can flip open anytime and walk away smiling, thinking, or both. With its mix of humor, encouragement, and vibrant visuals, it’s the perfect desk companion, gift book, or daily spark of inspiration.“Life is complicated enough. Douglets keep wisdom short, sharp, and impossible to forget. We created this book to inspire and to have fun—because wisdom should make you smile as much as it makes you think.” — Doug Mithun, Founder of Mithun ImpactAbout Mithun ImpactFounded by Doug and Marcia Mithun, Mithun Impact was created with a simple belief: you were made for more. Through books, speaking, and community outreach, Mithun Impact inspires people to rediscover purpose, live with impact, and enjoy the journey along the way. Doug and Marcia live in Boca Raton, Florida with their dog, Fluffy.AvailabilityThe Little Book of Douglets (ISBN: 979-8-299-49138-8) is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.

