Doug and Marcia Mithun, Christian authors announce new book release 'Fluffy's Big Faith Adventure'

Book Cover

A fully illustrated children’s book for ages 3–6 about a brave little pup who learns to trust God, be kind, and walk in big faith—no matter how small she feels.

This book is a faith-filled adventure that helps kids see they’re never too small to trust God, be kind, and do big things with courage—just like Fluffy. With Faith anything is possible.” — Doug Mithun

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluffy’s Big Faith Adventure Brings Big Lessons in Faith to Little ReadersAuthors Doug and Marcia Mithun are proud to announce the official release of their heartwarming children’s book, Fluffy’s Big Faith Adventure: A Little Dog on a Journey to Big Faith. Aimed at children ages 3 to 6, this fully illustrated picture book delivers an inspiring message about courage, kindness, and trusting God—through the eyes of a small pup with a very big heart.At a time when families are seeking uplifting, faith-based content for their children, Fluffy’s Big Faith Adventure fills an important gap. The book combines colorful artwork with a relatable story that helps even the youngest readers understand that they are never too small to do something great when they have faith.A Story of Courage, Friendship, and Trusting GodThe book’s heroine, Fluffy, is a tiny white dog who sets out on a journey filled with challenges, new friends, and meaningful moments. Along the way, Fluffy learns to overcome fear, lend a helping paw, and most importantly, trust God to guide her steps—even when the path feels uncertain.Children will delight in Fluffy’s playful spirit and gentle bravery, while parents and educators will appreciate the biblical values woven throughout the story. Each page features vibrant, engaging illustrations that bring Fluffy’s world to life and keep young readers connected to her journey.“We wrote this book because we believe every child—no matter how small—can learn to walk in bold faith,” says co-author Doug Mithun.“Fluffy’s journey reminds us that God can use anyone who trusts Him—even when they feel afraid or unsure.”Written with Purpose and HeartDoug and Marcia Mithun created Fluffy’s Big Faith Adventure out of their desire to help families grow together in faith. Inspired by their own journey and the belief that stories can be powerful tools for spiritual development, the authors hope this book will become a trusted favorite on bookshelves, in Sunday schools, and during bedtime routines.“Fluffy may be small, but her heart is full of courage—and that’s what we want every child to see in themselves,” says Marcia Mithun.“Our prayer is that this book speaks faith into the next generation in a way they can understand and remember.”A Faith-Based Resource for Homes and ClassroomsWhether used at home, in Christian preschools, or church classrooms, Fluffy’s Big Faith Adventure offers an approachable way to introduce big spiritual truths to little hearts. The story naturally opens the door for conversations about prayer, trusting God in the face of fear, and showing kindness to others.This beautifully crafted hardcover or paperback makes a perfect gift for birthdays, baby showers, or Easter baskets—and serves as an encouraging tool for grandparents, parents, teachers, and ministry leaders alike.Part of a Larger Vision: Mithun ImpactFluffy’s Big Faith Adventure is the first book in what Doug and Marcia envision as a growing series under their outreach brand, Mithun Impact. The mission of Mithun Impact is to share faith, grace, and biblical truth through stories, creative media, and real-life testimonies that inspire both children and adults.The couple’s passion is to help others grow in their relationship with God—and Fluffy is one small but mighty way to do just that.📘 Fluffy’s Big Faith Adventure is available now on Amazon:For more information about the authors, their mission, or to explore other faith-based resources, visit:📱 Follow @MithunImpact on social media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.