Next Work-Based Learning Webinar Takes Place November 4: Addressing Iowa’s Healthcare Workforce Shortage
There's a healthcare worker shortage in Iowa, but Iowa Workforce Development is helping bridge some of the gaps. Find out how Work-based Learning (WBL) can help employers and educators build new talent pipelines and help job seekers explore new career fields during the November 4, 2025, webinar.
You can register for next WBL webinar below.
Work-Based Learning: A Key Strategy to Address Iowa’s Healthcare Workforce Shortage
3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Register for the Webinar (Zoom)
Join us for an introduction to strategies that are working to increase awareness of the opportunities for Iowans to obtain great healthcare careers and for employers to fill high-demand healthcare jobs, both today and in the future.
Agenda:
- Welcome and Introduction – Kathy Leggett, Iowa Workforce Development
- Brief Healthcare Labor Market Overview - Kathy Leggett
- Building a Healthcare Pathway – Dana Neemann, Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Healthcare Career Preparation; EMT, Phlebotomy, Pharmacy Tech, and Sterile Processing – Tammy Kacer, Mason City Community Schools
- Healthcare Internship Program – Jennifer Downe, MercyOne
- Healthcare Registered Apprenticeship - Kat Niemann, Cass Health
- Preparing Mentors – Dana Neemann, Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Registered Apprenticeship and Earn and Learn Models in Healthcare – Kathy Leggett
- Questions and Closing – Kathy Leggett
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.