Driving Excellence in Cardiovascular Trials: Medical Metrics, Inc and Healthcare Inroads, LLC Deepen Collaboration

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Metrics, Inc. (MMI), a leading provider of independent imaging core lab services for clinical trials, and Healthcare Inroads, LLC (HCIR), a consortium of world-renowned cardiovascular experts, are pleased to highlight their ongoing collaboration to advance imaging in cardiovascular clinical trials. Building on several years of partnership — including co-authored publications, webinars, and joint support of multiple cardiovascular studies — the two organizations continue to expand their combined impact by delivering recognized leadership in study design, image analyses expertise, and efficient study execution for trial sponsors worldwide.Sponsors benefit from a team of experts at the forefront of cardiovascular research who not only consult on the design of the trial and its imaging endpoints but are also integral to the oversight and execution of all aspects of the imaging component of their trial. In addition, sponsors and sites gain direct access to imaging and related expertise across all major cardiovascular modalities through the “one-stop shop” model that MMI and HCIR’s partnership offers.When designing studies and relevant imaging endpoints for cardiovascular trials, MMI and HCIR experts collaborate to provide robust recommendations based on the latest scientific literature and current regulatory guidance. The team develops and operationalizes image analysis workflows that optimize data quality, site-core lab transfer efficiency and reading time. MMI also leverages validated, best-in-class tools for image analysis, visualization, and reporting, ensuring efficiency, precision, and compliance in imaging outcomes. MMI’s multidisciplinary team of vascular surgeons, cardiologists, radiologists, biomedical engineers, scientists, and imaging technologists bring unparalleled expertise in angiography, duplex ultrasound, IVUS, X-ray, CT, MRI, CMR, and echocardiography across a range of cardiovascular conditions.MMI has successfully supported dozens of cardiovascular studies and, along with HCIR, is currently involved in evaluating eight novel vascular technologies, including treatments for pulmonary emboli, thrombectomy, aortic dissections, and aortic aneurysms. Together, the teams have co-authored The Role of a Core Lab in Pursuit of Clinical Trial Excellence in Endovascular Today and jointly hosted a webinar on clinical trial and imaging design considerations for below-the-knee interventions.“MMI’s cardiovascular program is our fastest-growing trials franchise over the past couple of years, and we are looking forward to making impactful contributions to the clinical research and trials community in the years ahead,” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, President and Chief Operating Officer of MMI. “Our partnership with Healthcare Inroads, LLC and the thought leadership provided by its principals Drs. Schneider, Deaton, and Ansel offer MMI’s cardiovascular clients a wealth of clinical, research, and strategic experience that has led to better designed and executed studies.”“HCIR brings the “real world” experience of clinicians and clinical investigators to mesh with the sophisticated analytical and software engineering capabilities of MMI to produce timely and accurate analysis of clinically meaningful imaging endpoints that neither HCIR or MMI could do alone,” said Dr. David Deaton Founder of HCIR.“Our collaboration with Healthcare Inroads, LLC has already helped shape and strengthen numerous cardiovascular studies, and we’re just getting started,” added Daniel Auger, PhD, Director of Client Services at MMI. “Sponsors consistently tell us they value the seamless access to both imaging expertise and medical leadership that this partnership provides. I look forward to connecting with colleagues at VEINS/VIVA in Las Vegas to share how MMI and HCIR can support their upcoming trials.”MMI will attend the VEINS/VIVA conference in Las Vegas, NV from November 2–5 and VEITH in New York, NY from November 19–22. MMI and HCIR are also present at numerous other leading conferences throughout the year (ISET, HAS, TCT, LINC, CX, SVS, VIVA, VEITH, and more). To learn more about how our partnership can support your current and planned clinical research studies, sponsors are encouraged to contact info@medicalmetrics.com or plan to meet with the team at an upcoming conference.About MMIMedical Metrics, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of independent imaging core lab services and scientific consulting. We assist sponsors with designing and executing the imaging strategy of their global trials through a responsive trial management team, robust operating infrastructure, and world-class imaging expertise. More information about MMI’s cardiovascular expertise and its services may be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com About HCIRHealthcare Inroads, LLC is a partnership of seasoned clinicians and allied specialists (including experts in regulatory, engineering, marketing, reimbursement, finance, and value analysis) who understand what brings value to healthcare systems, hospitals, and GPOs. Our experience enables medical technology companies, healthcare delivery systems, and investors to accelerate and maximize their goals. To learn more about Healthcare Inroads, LLC visit our website at www.hcir.io

