Medical Metrics and Micron Announce Global Imaging Services Collaboration

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US-based Medical Metrics, Inc. ( MMI ) and Japan-based Micron , Inc. (Micron) are teaming up to create a unique, global imaging core lab offering for clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas. The collaboration provides sponsors access to industry-leading imaging study design and execution for trials in the fields of oncology, musculoskeletal disorders, neurology, cardiovascular disease, rhinology, and other niche therapeutic areas.MMI, based in Houston, TX, USA, and Micron, based in Tokyo, Japan, have experienced scientific and operations teams that have successfully, in total, executed more than 1,000 multi-center clinical trials world-wide across a range of therapeutic areas and indications. The companies have a large portfolio of clients which include many of the top 50 global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. With over 40 years of combined experience throughout the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, both companies align naturally in their mission to provide high quality scientific guidance, enable faster study start-up, support efficient trial execution and management, and offer compliant processes and infrastructure.Clinical trial sponsors and research sites will benefit from an expanded network of world-class imaging experts to support study design, proprietary tools, a comprehensive offering of imaging biomarkers, analysis of all major imaging modalities, and a responsive project management team that is focused on service delivery, value-addition to trials workflow, and customer satisfaction.“We are honored and excited to be collaborating with a like-minded organization” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, President and Chief Operating Officer of MMI. “We have built our organization on a foundation of integrity and sound science, values that we recognize resonate strongly with the Micron team. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues in Japan to expand the role of medical imaging in global clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas where our organizations have the scientific, clinical, and operational expertise.”MMI is an ISO 9001:2015-certified provider of independent imaging core lab services and scientific consulting. MMI assists sponsors with designing and executing the imaging strategy of their global trials through a responsive trial management team, robust operating infrastructure, and world-class imaging expertise. Since its founding in 2000, the Houston, TX-based company has supported over 140 regulatory approvals and clearances of drugs, devices, and biologics and worked with sponsors and sites globally across 40 countries.“Micron is committed to expanding its presence globally, especially in North America, and identifying and ultimately selecting MMI has been both a combination of good luck and a true delight. We eagerly look forward to creating value together for our clinical trial customers.” said Hiroaki Suzuki, President and Co-Founder of Micron.Micron is a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) established in 2005 with the aim of contributing to healthcare by approaching medical imaging from both the diagnostic and therapeutic perspective. Since its founding, Micron has been engaged in various activities as Asia’s No.1 CRO in Japan that can provide comprehensive support for clinical trials using imaging, including not only image analysis in the clinical development of drugs and medical devices, but also comprehensive support for clinical research and investigator initiated trials, support for the development of imaging biomarkers, provision of image analysis software, and support for the establishment of PET imaging facilitiesMore information about the MMI-Micron collaboration may be found here . To learn about how MMI and Micron can support your current and planned clinical trials and research studies, sponsors are encouraged to contact info@medicalmetrics.com.

