Medical Metrics, Diagnostics, Inc. to demonstrate SpineCAMP™ at Spine Summit, Feb 20 - 23

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Metrics Diagnostics, Inc. (“MMDx” or the “Company”), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming Spine Summit Meeting in Tampa, FL, 2/20 – 2/23, 2025. MMDx will be showcasing SpineCAMP™, the Company’s FDA cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at its booth, #217. SpineCAMP is a fully-automated AI-powered solution that analyzes radiographs (X-ray images) of the spine to generate quantitative metrics and enhanced visualizations that are intended to support and augment clinical decision making. SpineCAMP is designed to seamlessly inject analysis results into imaging workflows within the clinician’s image viewing infrastructure and is commercially available via SaaS subscription.SpineCAMP driven research will be featured during Spine Summit in multiple e-posters and presentations that span a spectrum of topics including:• Benchmarking AI• Advanced diagnosis of lumbar spine instability• Predictive analytics for optimizing utilization of cervical Total Disc Replacement (cTDR)• AI enabled fusion assessment for patients treated with Anterior Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF)The MMDx team, including John Hipp, PhD, Trevor Grieco, PhD, Seth Coomer, PhD and Dennis Farrell will be available to demonstrate SpineCAMP to interested meeting attendees. MMDx invites all attendees to visit Booth #217 in the exhibit hall to learn more about SpineCAMP, and discover how the Company’s solutions offer the potential to reshape the future of spinal image assessment."We are excited to connect with meeting attendees in Tampa, and to demonstrate our imaging informatics capabilities" said Dennis Farrell, Chief Commercial Officer at MMDx. "We look forward to sharing how the precision metrics provided by SpineCAMP can aid physicians and other healthcare professionals in their assessment of spinal instability, alignment, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance. We have a growing number of sites that are using the technology, and feedback is very positive. We are thrilled by the reception.”Trevor Grieco, PhD, Director of Medical Device Solutions for MMDx added, “As everyone attending this meeting appreciates, the spine is a beautifully complex biomechanical system that enables upright posture, controlled motion, and serves to protect key elements of the nervous system. For years, we have been working to democratize access to the precision measurement tools that can be used at the point of care to assess the biomechanical integrity of the spine in a patient specific manner. SpineCAMP is the culmination of this work and we are excited to demonstrate it’s clinical and research utility at the upcoming Spine Summit.”According to Sigurd Berven, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at UCSF, “SpineCAMP provides an automated measurement of the critical parameters that are required to make informed decisions regarding reconstructive surgery. In addition to enhancing speed of measurements, it has demonstrated accuracy and reproducibility that is superior to manual measurements of the radiographic parameters that we already make. Using our existing infrastructure, we are able to get instantaneous radiographic measurements for static and dynamic parameters.”Key highlights of MMDx Spine Summit participation include:• Demonstrations of SpineCAMP; come for a “test drive;”• Opportunities to explore potential strategic and distribution partnershipsSince its founding in 2000, Medical Metrics, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. Medical Metrics’ scientific expertise is a result of supporting over three hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting www.medicalmetrics.com More information on SpineCAMP may be found on www.spinecamp.ai . Additional questions about SpineCAMP or would like to learn more? Please email spinecamp@medicalmetrics.com.###

