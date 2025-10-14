Sylvester Raises Over $23k This Quarter & Earns Backing of West Palm Beach Fire Fighters

Steve Sylvester for West Palm Beach City Commission Steve Sylvester for West Palm Beach City Commission Logo West Palm Beach Association of Fire Fighters, Local 727

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Sylvester , candidate for West Palm Beach City Commission, District 5, raised over $23,000 this quarter bumping up his fundraising total to over $35,000. In addition, the West Palm Beach Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 727, has officially endorsed Sylvester for the District 5 seat citing his deep community roots, hands-on public safety experience, and proven commitment to putting residents first.Steve Sylvester, a paramedic and lifelong West Palm Beach resident, has worked with first responders, riding along with fire and EMS crews, and gaining firsthand insight into the challenges they face. That real-world experience, paired with his extensive involvement in civic boards and neighborhood initiatives, sets him apart as a candidate who understands both the immediate and long-term needs of the community.“Steve is not a career politician—he is one of us,” said Brian Lamb, President of the West Palm Beach Association of Fire Fighters, Local 727. “He knows that public safety is not just a slogan, but a commitment to lives, families, and the people we serve. Steve will be a strong advocate for first responders and a champion for keeping our community safe.”Sylvester expressed his gratitude for the endorsement, saying: “I am incredibly honored to have the support of the men and women of Local 727. Our first responders risk their lives every day to protect us, and I will always work to ensure they have the resources, equipment, and policies they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. Together, we will make West Palm Beach an even stronger, safer community for every resident.”With his strong fundraising position along with the backing of the city’s firefighters, Steve Sylvester continues to gain momentum in his campaign, solidifying his reputation as a leader who will prioritize safety and the well-being of West Palm Beach families.###Stephen Sylvester, a lifelong West Palm Beach resident filed his intent to run for the West Palm Beach City Commission, District 5 seat. An open seat in 2026, District 5 is currently represented by Christina Lambert who is term limited and is currently filed in the Mayoral election.Born and raised in West Palm Beach, Sylvester has a long track record of volunteerism, community service, and local advocacy. A paramedic, emergency medical technician, and physical therapist, Sylvester has focused his entire career on helping people heal and live healthy, meaningful lives. For over 20 years, Sylvester operated a small business in our community providing physical therapy to his patients. Today, he is an Associate Professor of Health and Human Performance at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a position he has held for nearly two decades.A Physical Therapist by trade, licensed by the State of Florida, Sylvester is also a Licensed, Paramedic and Emergency Medical Technician. In addition to strength and conditioning and sports rehabilitation, Sylvester is a Certified Cancer Exercise Trainer and works with some of our community’s most at risk patients on their road to recovery. Sylvester’s history of volunteerism includes his work as a member and former President of the Rotary Club of Palm Beach, Arthritis Foundation Board of Directors, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society member, and American Red Cross.Sylvester is on the Board of the South End Neighborhood Association and serves on the city of West Palm Beach’s Watershed Advisory Committee, a Mayoral appointment. As a concerned father with active children, and an avid biker and runner (completed 16 marathons to date), Sylvester worked with the city, neighborhood association, and residents on improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic accidents along South Flagler Drive.Sylvester brings a unique academic background and historical knowledge with practical experience that would serve our city well on the city commission. The election for City Commission District 5 is in March 2026.Sylvester received his Doctor of Physical Therapy from Boston University and has a B.S in Physical Therapy from FAMU and a B.S. in Health Education from UF. Sylvester lives in our city’s south end and is proud to be raising his two children in the same neighborhood he grew up in.

