Citadel at Saint Joseph Village Front Entrance Citadel at Saint Joseph Village Resident Room Citadel at Saint Joseph Village Therapy Gym

Citadel Healthcare welcomes Saint Joseph Village in Freeport, continuing its tradition of care with added resources and innovation.

FREEPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citadel Healthcare is pleased to announce that Ascension Living Saint Joseph Village in Freeport, Illinois, will now operate as the Citadel at Saint Joseph Village.Saint Joseph Village has a long-standing legacy of care in the Freeport community. Now, with the added resources and innovation of Citadel Healthcare, the center will continue to provide quality post-hospital care and long-term support, building upon the success of its dedicated team and programs.This addition underscores Citadel Healthcare’s focus on combining clinical expertise with personalized support. Backed by enhanced resources and operational guidance, the Citadel at Saint Joseph Village is positioned to strengthen outcomes and support residents in their recovery and long-term needs.“Welcoming Saint Joseph Village into our network allows us to build on its long-standing tradition of care while providing it with the strength, resources, and expertise of Citadel Healthcare. Together, we will continue to create environments where residents feel supported, employees are empowered, and the focus always remains on helping individuals achieve their highest level of independence.”— Lisa Trudeau, COO & CNOWith a growing presence across Illinois, Citadel Healthcare is recognized not only as a provider of post-hospital and rehabilitation care but also as an engaged community partner. Each center is designed to foster a supportive environment where residents can focus on recovery and return confidently to daily life.About Citadel HealthcareCitadel Healthcare sets itself apart by combining strong clinical expertise with personalized support in a comfortable environment. Our centers are built to foster healing and reassurance, helping residents recover after a hospital stay or receive long-term care with compassion and confidence. Guided by skilled teams and strengthened by comprehensive resources, Citadel Healthcare is dedicated to achieving meaningful outcomes and enhancing the well-being of every individual we serve.For more information, visit www.citadelhealthcare.com/saint-joseph-village

Citadel Healthcare Welcomes Saint Joseph Village

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.