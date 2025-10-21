Citadel of Northbrook Recognized Among America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026

Citadel of Northbrook resident room. Citadel of Northbrook Therapy Gym Citadel of Northbrook Bistro

Citadel of Northbrook earns national recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026 for excellence in long-term care.

Receiving this recognition is a proud moment for our entire team. We regard it as validation of the culture we've nurtured.” — Annmarie Harrington, Administrator at Citadel of Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citadel of Northbrook is honored to announce that it has been selected as one of America’s Best Nursing Homes 2026 by Newsweek. This national recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in long-term care.The America’s Best Nursing Homes program ranks facilities based on objective performance metrics, state inspection results, staffing, and input from residents and families. Being recognized in Newsweek’s rankings places Citadel of Northbrook among the nation’s leading nursing homes.“Receiving this recognition is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Annmarie Harrington, Administrator at Citadel of Northbrook. “We regard it as validation of the culture we've nurtured.”Some of the strengths driving this recognition include:• High levels of nursing care and certified staff• Strong results on quality indicators (e.g. low rehospitalization, pressure ulcer prevention, functional outcomes)• A welcoming, resident-centric environment with robust programming and social engagement• Ongoing quality improvement initiatives informed by family and resident feedbackAt Citadel of Northbrook, we remain committed to advancing care through staff development, process refinement, and facility enhancements. We view this honor as a milestone, not a destination, and will continue investing in programs that uplift resident health, safety, and wellbeing.About Citadel HealthcareCitadel Healthcare sets itself apart by combining strong clinical expertise with personalized support in a comfortable environment. Our centers are built to foster healing and reassurance, helping residents recover after a hospital stay or receive long-term care with compassion and confidence. Guided by skilled teams and strengthened by comprehensive resources, Citadel Healthcare is dedicated to achieving meaningful outcomes and enhancing the well-being of every individual we serve.For more information, visit https://citadelhealthcare.com/

Citadel of Northbrook Walkthrough

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.