Perfect Storage Offers Full-Service Storage for NYC Homes and Businesses

Declutter, organize, and protect your belongings this winter with convenient full-service storage — including free pickup options.

Winter is the perfect time to make space for what matters. We handle everything from pickup to storage so our clients can enjoy a clutter-free, comfortable home all season long" — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New Yorkers prepare for colder weather and holiday gatherings, Perfect Storage, the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving, is helping residents and businesses reclaim valuable space. The company’s full-service storage options offer an effortless way to declutter, organize, and safeguard items throughout the winter — without lifting a single box.With limited space in many NYC homes and offices, Perfect Storage provides a practical and stress-free solution. Customers simply schedule a pickup online, and the professional team handles everything — from packing and transportation to secure placement in climate-controlled storage facilities.“Winter is the perfect time to make space for what matters,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving. “We handle everything from pickup to storage so our clients can enjoy a clutter-free, comfortable home all season long.”From holiday décor and summer furniture to business files and inventory, Perfect Storage offers flexible short- and long-term plans tailored to fit every need. Customers also benefit from the free pickup promotion on select storage plans, saving both time and money while enjoying the convenience of door-to-door service.The company’s eco-friendly Perfect Crates—reusable, durable plastic bins—replace disposable cardboard boxes, reducing waste and keeping items secure throughout storage.To schedule a free pickup, get a personalized storage quote, or learn more about winter storage solutions, visit www.myperfectstorage.com About Perfect StoragePerfect Storage is the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving, offering climate-controlled, secure, and fully managed storage solutions throughout New York City. With professional pickup and delivery, sustainable handling practices, and a user-friendly online cost calculator, Perfect Storage makes it easy to store and retrieve your belongings. My Perfect Storage is the official online platform of Perfect Storage, designed to simplify full-service storage. Customers can get instant quotes, book pickups, and manage their storage online through the storage cost calculator and booking system. Visit www.myperfectstorage.com to plan your winter storage today.About Perfect MovingFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving is NYC’s most trusted moving company, offering residential, commercial, and long-distance moving, along with eco-friendly packing and storage services. Known for its professionalism, transparency, and perfect 5.0-star rating, Perfect Moving continues to set the standard for reliability and customer satisfaction across the tri-state area.

