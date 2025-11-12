Storage Made Simple: Perfect Storage Announces Free Pickup Offer for Long Island City Customers

Perfect Moving & Storage Perfect Moving Truck Perfect Moving & Storage NYC

Residents & businesses in LIC can now enjoy free pickup on select full-service storage plans—making storage more convenient, affordable, and accessible.

This promotion gives Long Island City customers the chance to experience professional, stress-free storage handled entirely by experts who care” — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Storage , the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving , has launched a limited-time promotion offering free pickup on select full-service storage plans exclusively for Long Island City customers. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing mission to make storage simpler, smarter, and more affordable for New Yorkers seeking convenience and peace of mind.As part of this special offer, customers receive free pickup for up to three items when booking full-service storage in Long Island City. There are no hidden fees, no truck rentals, and no heavy lifting — Perfect Storage manages every step, from pickup and transport to secure placement in its climate-controlled facilities.“We believe great service should come with great value,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving. “This promotion gives Long Island City customers the chance to experience professional, stress-free storage handled entirely by experts who care.”Perfect Storage’s door-to-door full-service model eliminates the hassle of traditional storage. Customers simply schedule a pickup online, and the Perfect Storage team handles everything — labeling, careful transport, and secure storage in a 24/7-monitored, climate-controlled facility. When needed, items can be delivered back on demand, making the service ideal for urban living.To make the process even easier, Perfect Storage’s new cost calculator, available at www.myperfectstorage.com , allows users to get a personalized price quote in just a few quick steps. Customers can compare options, calculate storage costs, and reserve their pickup instantly — all online.This Long Island City promotion reinforces Perfect Storage’s commitment to affordability, innovation, and service excellence, while maintaining the brand’s 5.0-star reputation and 100% satisfaction guarantee. Whether customers are storing seasonal items, furniture, or the contents of an entire apartment, Perfect Storage provides seamless, professional care every step of the way.To take advantage of the free pickup offer or calculate your storage costs instantly, visit www.myperfectstorage.com About Perfect StoragePerfect Storage is the full-service storage division of Perfect Moving, offering climate-controlled, secure, and fully managed storage solutions throughout New York City. With professional pickup and delivery, eco-friendly handling, and a convenient online storage cost calculator, Perfect Storage makes storing and retrieving belongings simple, secure, and stress-free.About Perfect MovingFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving is NYC’s most trusted moving company, offering residential, commercial, and long-distance moving alongside eco-friendly packing and storage services. Known for transparency, professionalism, and a perfect 5.0-star rating, Perfect Moving continues to set the standard for reliability and customer satisfaction across the tri-state area.

