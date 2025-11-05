Perfect Crates Expands Eco-Friendly Moving Bin Rentals to Westchester County, Redefining Sustainable Moving Beyond NYC

The eco-forward subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage brings reusable bins and zero-waste packing solutions to more New Yorkers.

Sustainability isn't a buzzword, it's a responsibility. By expanding Perfect Crates to Westchester, we're giving more New Yorkers the opportunity to move responsibly without sacrificing convenience." — Rock Katnic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perfect Crates , the eco-friendly subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage , is proud to announce the expansion of its reusable moving bin rental service into Westchester County. Previously available primarily in Manhattan and Queens, Perfect Crates now extends its reach northward, giving more New Yorkers access to convenient, zero-waste moving solutions.Built on the mission to make moving cleaner, greener, and simpler, Perfect Crates provides durable, reusable bins that replace traditional cardboard boxes. Each crate is sanitized, reused, and delivered directly to customers’ doors — reducing clutter, eliminating waste, and saving time.“Sustainability isn’t a buzzword for us—it’s a responsibility,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage. “By expanding Perfect Crates to Westchester, we’re giving even more New Yorkers the opportunity to move responsibly without sacrificing convenience.”Every Perfect Crate replaces multiple disposable boxes, helping households and businesses dramatically reduce their environmental impact. The service includes pickup and delivery after each move, so customers can focus on settling in while Perfect Crates handles the rest.Perfect Crates complements Perfect Moving & Storage’s full-service offerings, including packing, local and long-distance moving, commercial relocations, and climate-controlled full-service storage. Together, they deliver a seamless and sustainable moving experience.This expansion supports both New York State’s sustainability initiatives and Perfect Moving & Storage’s company-wide environmental goals. The move into Westchester County reinforces Perfect Crates’ position as a leader in responsible, eco-conscious moving solutions.To learn more or book reusable moving bins for your next eco-friendly move, visit www.perfectcrates.com About Perfect CratesPerfect Crates is an eco-forward subdivision of Perfect Moving & Storage, offering reusable moving bin rentals that replace disposable cardboard boxes. Designed for sustainability and simplicity, Perfect Crates provides delivery and pickup across Manhattan, Queens, and Westchester County. Every crate is sanitized, reused, and built to last — making moving cleaner, greener, and easier for New Yorkers.About Perfect Moving & StorageFounded in 2019, Perfect Moving & Storage is a top-rated NYC moving and storage company, offering residential, commercial, and long-distance moving, as well as climate-controlled full-service storage. Known for reliability, transparency, and innovation, the company maintains a perfect 5.0-star rating and is dedicated to sustainability and customer satisfaction.

