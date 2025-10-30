Aaron Witt Announced as Keynote Speaker for 2026 Great Lakes Damage Prevention Conference & Expo

The Dirt World Comes to Michigan

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Lakes Damage Prevention Conference & Expo is proud to announce Aaron Witt, Founder & CEO of BuildWitt, as the keynote speaker for its 2026 event, taking place February 2–4, 2026 at the Lansing Center in Lansing, Michigan.Aaron Witt has built a national reputation for inspiring pride in the essential work of infrastructure and excavation professionals. Through compelling storytelling, dynamic media, and authentic leadership, he has energized thousands across the country — and now he’s bringing that passion to Michigan’s premier damage prevention event.“Aaron's message on attracting, training, and retaining the next generation in damage prevention is timely with the current industry demands. We couldn't be more excited to partner with him to share this message.”— Nick Bonstell, President & CEO, MISS DIG 811Explore Our 2026 Conference TracksAttendees will have access to four focused learning paths designed to educate, inspire, and connect professionals across the industry:Facility Owners & Operators — GIS, Mapping & CoordinationExcavators — Safe Digging Practices & ComplianceLocators — Precision, Technology & Field ExcellenceEmergency Responders — Collaboration When It Matters MostThe 2026 lineup features industry leaders shaping the future of damage prevention:Kelly Connolly, COO, Gopher State One Call — GIS Mapping & Data IntegrationKhrysanne Kerr, VP of Marketing & Outreach, Common Ground Alliance — Excavation Safety & Best PracticesSaul Lopez, VP of Business Development, Pipe View America — Cross Bore Mitigation & PreventionKaren Lynch, Director of Public Engagement, PHMSA — Federal Damage Prevention UpdatesNick Bonstell, President & CEO, MISS DIG 811 & Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorpAhmed Al-Bayati, Founding director of the Construction Safety Research Center (CSRC)Plus, sessions led by the Michigan Damage Prevention Board, Michigan Public Service Commission, and MISS DIG 811 Damage Prevention Liaisons.Stay tuned — the full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.Join us February 2–4, 2026 at the Lansing Center for the Great Lakes Damage Prevention Conference & Expo.Visit GreatLakes811Expo.com for updates and FREE registration.

