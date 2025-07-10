MISS DIG 811 Launches First-Ever Great Lakes Damage Prevention Conference & Expo

Advancing Damage Prevention Through Collaboration and Innovation

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MISS DIG 811 is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural Great Lakes Damage Prevention Conference & Expo, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing utility damage prevention through regional collaboration, innovation, and education.Evolving from our long-standing Annual Membership Meeting, this reimagined event is designed to engage a wider range of industry professionals—including infrastructure leaders, excavators, facility owners, emergency responders, and public officials—fostering critical partnerships that will strengthen safety efforts across the Great Lakes region.“This conference is more than an event—it’s a regional call to action,” said Nick Bonstell, CEO of MISS DIG 811. “Damage prevention doesn’t happen in isolation. This is our opportunity to build the relationships, share the knowledge, and drive the innovations that protect our communities and infrastructure for the future.”Now Accepting Presenter and Vendor ApplicationsBe a part of this landmark event:Call for Presenters:We are seeking industry experts to lead dynamic sessions tailored to the needs of excavators, utility locators, surveyors, facility owners, and emergency services personnel.Submit your proposal by September 30, 2025, at: missdig.info/GLDPCE-Proposals Vendor Opportunities:Showcase your latest tools, technologies, and solutions. Exhibitors will benefit from direct engagement with decision-makers through booth displays and live demonstrations.What to Expect:• Two full days of interactive educational sessions and exhibits• Customized tracks for key roles and industry disciplines• Hands-on vendor demonstrations and product showcases• Continuing Education Credits (CECs) and certificates for qualifying sessions• Ample opportunities to network, collaborate, and drive meaningful changeSave the Date:February 2–4, 2026Join us in Lansing for this premier gathering dedicated to strengthening Michigan’s damage prevention ecosystem.Visit greatlakes811expo.com for upcoming details on registration, agenda, and sponsorship opportunities.About MISS DIG 811Founded to protect Michigan’s underground infrastructure, MISS DIG 811 is the state’s official notification system for safe digging. Our mission is to prevent utility damage, promote public safety, and foster collaboration among contractors, utility providers, and the public. We serve as the vital link ensuring underground lines are accurately located before any excavation begins—reducing risk, enhancing safety, and protecting communities.Be Part of the Future of Damage PreventionThe 2026 Great Lakes Damage Prevention Conference & Expo is a must-attend event for professionals committed to safety, sustainability, and innovation in utility protection. Join us and play an active role in shaping a safer tomorrow.Media Inquiries:Eric UrbainDirector of External Affairs, MISS DIG 811Phone: (248) 370-6422Email: eurbain@missdig811.org

