August 11 Declared 811 Day: Promoting Safe and Responsible Excavation Practices

8/11 is more than a date on the calendar. Those three numbers protect utility systems and those who may dig near them.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With August 11 right around the corner, MISS DIG 811 recognizes 8/11 on the calendar as 811 Day—a special occasion to raise awareness about the critical importance of calling MISS DIG 811 before undertaking any digging project. This day highlights the vital role that communicating with utility locating services plays in ensuring safety, preventing damage, and avoiding costly disruptions.“Each year, thousands of natural gas, electric, and communication lines are struck by individuals performing excavation work without first having those essential lines located by contacting MISS DIG 811. 811 Day is a perfect time to reminder Michigan residents that safety should always be a top priority when it comes to excavation projects,” said Nick Bonstell, CEO of MISS DIG 811. “By calling 811 or using our online portal, individuals and companies can prevent accidents, avoid utility service interruptions, and save lives.”As we observe 811 Day, we encourage everyone to adopt responsible digging practices, and join us as we celebrate at the following events:Friday, August 8 – Great Lakes Loons vs Lansing Lugnuts, Dow Diamond – Midland, MI: 7:00pmFriday, August 8 – Kalamazoo Growlers vs Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Homer Stryker Field, Kalamazoo, MI, 6:30pmMonday, August 11 (811 Day) - Detroit Zoo, Royal Oak, MIMonday, August 11 (811 Day) – MISS DIG 811 Lansing Headquarters Open House, 417 Seymour Ave, Lansing, MI – 1:00-3:00pm.Remember: Always contact MISS DIG 811 before starting any excavation—no matter the size of the project.MISS DIG 811 is a free utility notification system that helps homeowners, contractors, and excavators identify and mark underground utility lines before digging begins. Contacting MISS DIG 811 at least three business days prior to excavation is essential to protect workers, the community, and the environment.For more information on how to request utility locates, 811 Day activities, or to learn about safe digging practices, visit missdig811.org or call 811.About MISS DIG 811MISS DIG 811 is dedicated to promoting safe underground utility practices and providing free utility location services in Michigan. Our mission is to protect lives, property, and vital infrastructure through effective communication and education.Media Contact:

