Rosemarie's Encinitas Grand Opening

Serving Up Sliders and Smiles — Rosemarie’s Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Downtown Encinitas.

Encinitas feels like the perfect home for Rosemarie’s. It’s a community that truly values connection, creativity, and good energy — everything that inspired us from the start.” — Chef Nick Balsamo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemarie’s Brings Its Beloved Sliders to Encinitas — Grand Opening November 1Chef Nick celebrates community, craft, and coastal comfort with live music, local brews, and family-friendly fun!San Diego favorite Rosemarie’s Buns & Brews is expanding north! The beloved slider spot, founded by Chef Nick, will celebrate the grand opening of its brand-new Encinitas location on Friday, November 1, with an evening full of good food, local beer, and live music starting at 4:00 p.m.What began as a simple food truck dream has grown into one of San Diego’s most beloved neighborhood eateries. Chef Nick started Rosemarie’s with a passion for great food and genuine connection — serving handcrafted sliders by the beach in his first brick-and-mortar in Mission Beach, followed by a second in Ocean Beach. Now, with the Encinitas opening, Rosemarie’s brings its cozy, family-friendly charm and signature flavors to North County.“Encinitas feels like home to us,” said Chef Nick, founder and owner of Rosemarie’s. “It’s a community built on good vibes, creativity, and connection — everything we’ve tried to capture since day one. We’re excited to share our sliders, stories, and smiles with our new neighbors.”The Grand Opening Celebration will feature:Live local music from San Diego-based reggae band Sandollar IG @sandollarthebandAn open tab at Culture Brewing , just next door, where guests can grab a local craft beer to pair with their slidersOver the years, Rosemarie’s Buns & Brews has earned several standout honors that reflect its dedication to quality, flavor and community:Voted “Best Burger in San Diego” by San Diego Magazine in 2024.Featured on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. list two years in a row, a national recognition for outstanding culinary destinations.With its relaxed coastal design, friendly team, and menu focused on high-quality ingredients and bold flavors, Rosemarie’s is the kind of place where everyone feels welcome — whether stopping in for a quick bite, a family dinner, or a post-surf snack.Following opening night, Rosemarie’s Encinitas will be open to serve their full lineup of signature sliders, loaded fries, duck fat wings, and rotating specials that highlight San Diego’s local flavors.About Rosemarie’s Buns & BrewsChef Nick Balsamo is the founder and creative force behind Rosemarie’s Buns & Brews, San Diego’s beloved slider restaurant known for its coastal comfort and family-style hospitality. Named after his Sicilian grandmother, Rosemarie — whose kitchen inspired his lifelong passion for cooking — the concept began as a humble food truck before growing into thriving locations in Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, and now Encinitas.A U.S. Army veteran turned chef, Nick honed his craft through global culinary training and years of hands-on experience in the San Diego food scene. His philosophy is simple: quality ingredients, bold flavors, and genuine community connection. Whether he’s crafting the perfect slider or chatting with guests on the patio, Chef Nick’s goal remains the same — to turn guests into regulars, and regulars into family.Rosemarie’s Buns & Brews – Encinitas608 S Coast Hwy 101Encinitas, CA https://rosemariesburgers.com/ | IG @Rosemariesburgers

