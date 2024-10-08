Rosemarie’s Grand Opening in Ocean Beach, San Diego

The award winning Rosiemac, Little Sal, and Nashville Hot!

Bringing Gourmet Sliders to the Heart of Ocean Beach

I had the best burgers and chicken sliders here. The owner is an incredibly warm-hearted chef who takes pride in his culinary creations, and this is reflected in his friendly and accommodating staff.” — Yelp Review

SAN DEIGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemarie’s , the beloved Mission Beach restaurant, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location in Ocean Beach, at 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107, on October 12th, 2024. Known for its warm hospitality, community spirit, and chef-inspired sliders, Rosemarie’s is set to become a culinary haven for locals and visitors alike.A Commitment to Community and InclusivityCommunity is at the heart of Rosemarie’s. "We believe in creating patrons and regulars who feel like family," says Chef and Owner Nick Balsamo. "Ocean Beach has given us so much, and we’re committed to giving back." The new location will continue to foster a welcoming environment for all, supporting local events and partnerships while offering dinners reminiscent of family gatherings. As one customer shared, “I recently had the best burgers and chicken sliders here, truly exceptional. The owner stands out as an incredibly warm-hearted chef who takes pride in his culinary creations, and this attitude is reflected in his friendly and accommodating staff.” Yelp ReviewOcean Beach holds a special place in Chef Nick’s heart. "OB taught me everything. It was my training wheels in San Diego," he recalls. "My wife and I started our journey here, and my son was born here. We want Rosemarie’s to be a staple in this community, offering great food and a loving atmosphere where everyone feels like family."Rooted in Tradition and PassionRosemarie’s is more than just a restaurant; it’s a tribute to Chef Nick’s grandmother, Rosemarie, a tough Sicilian immigrant who was a pillar of strength and inspiration. Chef Nick’s culinary journey began with family dinners celebrating scratch-made Sicilian recipes. After serving in the military and earning his Bachelor’s at ASU, Chef Nick realized his passion was food. His journey took him to Asia, where he fell in love with diverse cuisines, inspiring him to create Strada.Before opening Rosemarie’s, Chef Nick founded Festa Supper Club in Ocean Beach, a community-centered dining experience that brought people together over shared meals. When COVID-19 hit, he pivoted to launching Strada, a food truck concept inspired by his time in Asia, which gained popularity. These ventures paved the way for Rosemarie’s first food truck location in Bay Park, followed by the first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Mission Beach.Award-Winning Culinary OfferingsRosemarie’s menu is a blend of classic American cuisine with a twist, featuring dishes that have garnered significant acclaim. In its first year, Rosemarie’s was voted Best Burger in San Diego by San Diego Magazine in 2024 and earned a spot at #40 on Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in the US. Signature items include the RosieMac, a perfected double-double with wagyu patties, onion confit, American cheese, Kewpie mayo, and special sauce; Lil Munchies, featuring marinated and deep-fried chicken thigh with wildflower honey buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle, blue cheese crumbles, and Kewpie mayo; and The Little Sal, a wagyu slider with onion confit, bacon whiskey sauce, jack cheese, baby arugula, and Kewpie mayo.Future PlansLooking ahead, Chef Nick envisions Rosemarie’s as a unique, beach-oriented restaurant. "I don’t want to franchise. I want a few Rosemarie’s in specific neighborhoods where they can truly belong," he explains. Beyond expanding Rosemarie’s, Chef Nick plans to continue developing other concepts like Strada, which reimagines fast food with an Asian fusion twist, and Festa, a catering company focused on community-centered dining experiences.Join Us for the Grand OpeningThe grand opening of Rosemarie’s in Ocean Beach on October 12th, 2024, promises to be a memorable event. "We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new location and celebrate this milestone with the community," says Chef Nick. "Ocean Beach has supported us from the start, and we’re excited to continue this journey together."About Rosemarie’sLocated in Mission Beach and now Ocean Beach, Rosemarie’s offers chef-inspired sliders, locally sourced craft beers, and a warm, inclusive atmosphere. Founded by Chef Nick Balsamo, Rosemarie’s is dedicated to creating a dining experience that brings people together.

