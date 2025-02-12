Rosemarie’s Buns and Brews Named Among Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants in the U.S. for Two Years Running

THE AWARD WINNING ROSIEMAC!

Rosemarie’s Buns and Brews earns Yelp Top 100 spot two years running, celebrated for handcrafted sliders, community focus, and culinary excellence.

We are truly humbled and grateful for these honors. Our loyal customers and community are the heart of everything we do. These awards are a reflection of their love and support” — Chef Nick

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosemarie’s Buns and Brews is honored to announce its recognition as one of Yelp 's Top 100 Restaurants in the United States for the second consecutive year. The restaurant has also proudly received Yelp's coveted People Love Us Award for two years in a row, a testament to its exceptional dining experience and deep connection with its customers.Led by Chef Nick Balsamo, who brings over two decades of culinary expertise, Rosemarie’s is celebrated for its dedication to delivering handcrafted, high-quality dishes and creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Known for its signature wagyu and chicken sliders, and an ever-evolving menu, Rosemarie’s has become a cornerstone for locals and visitors alike.Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants list highlights culinary excellence nationwide, showcasing establishments that have been celebrated for their food, service, and unique community contributions. “Yelp’s 11th annual Top 100 list is a celebration of culinary greatness that unites our communities, and we’re so excited your community nominated you as one of the best in the country.” Yelp.Rosemarie’s is more than just a restaurant; it’s a community hub where patrons are treated like family. The team is driven by a mission to create a welcoming space where food transcends boundaries and brings people together.“Everything about this place was fantastic! The service was very attentive (something that I rarely see anymore). I got the Nashville hot chicken sandwich and the Rosiemac and they were both delicious. I am telling all my friends about this place and will DEFINITELY be coming back!,” shared a recent Yelp reviewer.In celebration of these achievements and to show appreciation for our amazing customers, Rosemarie’s is offering the famous, award-winning RosieMac: two wagyu patties + onion confit + American cheese + Kewpie mayo + house special sauce + Turano brioche for just $5, and award-winning SOCIETE PUPIL West-Coast IPA for just $2, Wednesday, February 12th - Sunday, February 16th. This special promotion is our way of saying thank you for the incredible support from the community that has made these honors possible.About Rosemarie’s: Locations in the heart of Ocean Beach, 1774 Sunset Cliffs Blvd, San Diego, CA 92107, and Mission Beach, 3852 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109; Rosemarie’s mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive community for all who dine with us. We strive to provide a sense of family for our customers and employees, and we believe that food has the power to connect people in a truly special way.

San Diego's Best Burger

