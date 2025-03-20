AI Nutrition Leader Expands Trademarks

IRX FOODSCORE GRADING IRX FOODSCORE REGISTERED LOGO

IndulgeRx Brands Inc. announces USPTO trademark approvals for software and services that revolutionize relevant nutrition scoring for any food.

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. is proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved three new trademarks for its innovative IRX FOODSCORE software and services brand. These trademarks, filed under Classes 009, 042, and 044, further solidify IndulgeRx's position as a leader in AI-driven nutritional analysis and personalized health insights.Reliable Eating without the ReadingThe IRX FOODSCORE trademarks represent a significant expansion of IndulgeRx's pioneering work in developing a patent-pending AI platform that assesses the nutritional relevance and health impacts of consumables. This platform, which generates Relevant Nutrition Scores (RNS), offers actionable insights for consumers, manufacturers, and healthcare providers.Class Details:• Class 009 (021, 023, 026, 036, 038): Downloadable software utilizing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to evaluate the nutritional relevance and health impacts of food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.• Class 042 (100, 101): Consulting services involving online non-downloadable software and applications for consumables advisory services, focusing on nutritional analyses and assessments.• Class 044 (100, 101): Consultation services for food nutrition, dietary guidance, and purposeful food formulations.Quote from John L. Hastings III, CEO and Founder of IndulgeRx Brands Inc.:"The approval of these trademarks underscores our commitment to revolutionizing how we understand and interact with food. Our AI-driven platform is designed to empower individuals with personalized nutritional insights, enhancing their health and well-being. We believe that informed eating choices are the future of healthcare, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this movement."Quote from Richard D. Clarke, Esq., Patent Attorney:"The approval of these IRX FOODSCORE trademarks is a testament to IndulgeRx's innovative approach to integrating AI and nutrition. Building on our previously announced Pioneer Patent filing, these trademarks further establish IndulgeRx as a leader in user-relevant food technology and purposeful nutrition. By combining cutting-edge AI with comprehensive nutritional analysis, IndulgeRx is creating a new standard for personalized health assessments that will transform the way individuals and industries approach nutrition and consumables formulation."Key Features of the IRX FOODSCORE Platform:• Complete Nutrition Intelligence: Analyzes the benefits and detriments of foods through RNS, suggestively upgrading personal and relevant food choices.• Dynamic Personalization: Offers conditional dietary drivers tailored to individual health needs and objectives.• Cross-Industry Optimization: Enhances product development and manufacturing processes.• Regulatory Compliance: Supports dynamic health certification for governing agencies, health-driven initiatives and removal of detrimental ingredients.• Integrated Healthcare: Facilitates optimized medical treatment protocols.• Real-Time Insights: Provides active monitoring and instant feedback on nutritional choices, based upon short-term or long-terms health concerns or objectives.• Multi-Dimensional Analysis: Analyzes individual health with precise recommendations, necessary to optimize purposeful foods and diets.About IndulgeRx Brands Inc.:IndulgeRx Brands Inc. is a pioneering company in the field of AI-driven nutritional analysis. With its groundbreaking IRX FOODSCORE platform, IndulgeRx aims to transform the way individuals, manufacturers, and healthcare providers approach food health. The company's vision is to make informed nutritional choices accessible to all, contributing to improved global health outcomes.For More Information:Visit us at www.indulgerx.com or www.fightbackfoods.com to learn more about IndulgeRx and its innovative AI platform.

