Global Nutrition Bars Meet and Exceed New US FDA 'HEALTHY' Claim Requirements

FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS IRX FIGHTBACK FOODS LOGOS

FIGHTBACK FOODS® BARS Lead the Industry, Surpassing New US FDA ‘HEALTHY’ Label Standards

Innovating consumer wellness means setting new benchmarks, not just meeting minimums” — John L. Hastings III

WOODS CROSS, UT, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IndulgeRx Brands Inc. proudly announces a transformative moment in premium nutrition: FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS , its acclaimed line of organic bars, officially meet and exceed the new, rigorous "HEALTHY" claim standards issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“US FDA”), effective April 28, 2025. With this recognition, FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS set a bold new benchmark for nutritional integrity, exceeding what the US FDA now defines … and what discerning consumers demand.Crafted for reliability and radical transparency, FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS deliver clean-label assurance: zero added sugars, no cholesterol, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, no artificial preservatives, no hydrogenated oils or trans fats, and no processed fillers or high-heat production. Each bar is meticulously formulated with whole-food, plant-based ingredients including an organic 100% date blend, “Fair Trade” unsweetened chocolate, agave inulin, premium Brazil nuts and walnuts, 90% whey protein isolate, almond butter, dried fruits, and a signature medley of superfoods, spices, and botanicals.Whether consumers choose COFFEESTRONG, BLUEBRAVERY, EMPOWERMINT, or HEALTHNUT, every flavor variety delivers 0g added sugar, low sodium (15–20mg), and thoughtful saturated fat levels that fall well within the US FDA’s updated standards - with nuts recognized as an "exempt" and beneficial source of healthy plant fats.The new 2025 US FDA rule is a game-changer: foods carrying “healthy” must now deliver tangible nutritional value, with minimum food group equivalents, strict limits on added sugar, sodium, and saturated fats, and a foundation in current federal dietary guidelines. For IndulgeRx Brands Inc., these new rules aren’t a hurdle … they’re a challenge embraced. Unlike legacy products losing eligibility under the revised definition, FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS exceed every regulatory benchmark and redefine the category for proactive, science-driven and intentional nutrition.“Innovating consumer wellness means setting new benchmarks, not just meeting minimums,” said John L. Hastings III, CEO of IndulgeRx Brands Inc. “With FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS, we’re proud to deliver 100% organic ingredients and clean-label nutrition that doesn’t just meet, but exceeds the US FDA’s latest ‘HEALTHY’ claim standards."Our commitment is rooted in science, integrity, and the belief that health begins with every bite. Our mission is simple: empower every individual anywhere globally with truly reliable food choices - transparently crafted, uncompromisingly pure, and formulated leveraging the latest nutritional sciences.” Hastings concluded.Joe Darnell, IRX Director of Global Operations, adds: “IndulgeRx Brands Inc. remains at the forefront of health-driven innovation. FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS empower global consumers with functional, real-food nutrition, reinforcing our commitment to global health and consumer trust - driven by scientific rigor and uncompromising standards.”FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS are more than compliant … they’re transformative. They answer the US FDA’s groundbreaking call for clarity and accountability in food labeling, making reliable, convenient eating effortless. IndulgeRx Brands Inc. continues to build on its legacy of innovation, integrating AI-powered nutrition analysis, and pioneering evidence-based, consumer-friendly product development.FIGHTBACK FOODS BARS are “HEALTHY” … and the US FDA and IRX FOODSCORE agree!About IndulgeRx Brands Inc.:IndulgeRx Brands Inc. is a global leader in both functional food formulations and AI-driven nutritional analysis technologies. With its groundbreaking FIGHTBACK FOODS product line and its IRX FOODSCORE platform, IndulgeRx is redefining food health - making informed, reliable choices accessible for all, and advancing globally relevant health outcomes through visionary product formulations and actionable nutrition intelligence.For More Information:Visit us at www.indulgerx.com or www.fightbackfoods.com to learn more about IndulgeRx and its innovative AI platform.

