Ben Utecht and Tommy Breedlove to Keynote the 2026 Exit Planning Summit in Nashville

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) has announced the 2026 Exit Planning Summit speaker lineup. Super Bowl Champion, author, and Chief Culture Officer Ben Utecht, and bestselling author and business owner Tommy Breedlove are gearing up to deliver the 2026 Exit Planning Summit keynote speeches.The 2026 Exit Planning Summit, powered by REAG, will be held April 19-21, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's keynote sessions will dive into building the personal leg of the stool in the Value Acceleration Methodology™.“We’re not just teaching strategy here. We’re helping advisors strengthen the personal leg of the stool for themselves and their business owner clients,” said Ryan Beltz, Account Manager at EPI. “These two keynote speakers really bring that to life. You’re going to walk away with a tangible framework that shapes your own mindset. It’s about building significant companies and significant lives.”ABOUT BEN UTECHTBen Utecht is known as a leader on and off the football field. In addition to being a Super Bowl Champion, Utecht is a published author, NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy’s “Uncommon Leader Award” recipient, Chief Culture Officer for True North Private Equity, Franchisor for Conquer Ninja Gyms, public speaker, and business partner in Behavioral Essentials.During his Champion’s Creed Keynote, Utecht will walk attendees through inspirational, transformational, and operational principles that are foundational in life and business. Attendees will learn the key elements of this intangible capital and craft a Culture Creed for the broader community of Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA), aligning goals and mindsets to serve business owners better.ABOUT TOMMY BREEDLOVETommy Breedlove is The Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of Legendary, an international keynote speaker, and a leadership and culture thought leader. Along with his wife, Heather, Breedlove is also the co-owner of The Mountain Top Lodge, a boutique hotel with a gourmet restaurant, Wit & Wisdom, in Dahlonega, Georgia. Today, his mission is clear: to challenge high-achieving leaders to build and live Legendary lives of meaning, impact, and success.Breedlove will close the Exit Planning Summit with his dynamic keynote, Legendary Leadership: The Toughest Choice—The Mask or the Mirror. He will provide real tactics for building the kind of self-leadership that fuels lasting impact, resilience, and legacy. Pulling from The Three Legs of the Stool, a core concept in the Value Acceleration Methodology™, Tommy will empower attendees to consider their personal plan by dropping the mask and facing the mirror.Attendees will also receive complimentary copies of The Champion’s Creed and Legendary.Registration for the 2026 Exit Planning Summit is open! Secure limited-time ticket deals and explore the full speaker lineup at https://exitplanningsummit.com About the Exit Planning SummitThe Exit Planning Summit is the premier exit planning event, bringing together professional advisors from across the globe to elevate their expertise, explore the latest industry trends, and make meaningful connections. It provides an exclusive opportunity to connect face-to-face with the exit planning community and tap into its vast thought leadership and influential power.About Exit Planning InstituteThe Exit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org.

