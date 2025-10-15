EPI Expands Its Thought Leadership Series with Mastering the Market: Lifelong Learning

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) is pleased to announce the release of Mastering the Market: Lifelong Learning, the third edition of the Mastering the Market series. Each installment provides practical advice, expert tips, real-world examples, personal stories, and tools to help Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA) from diverse backgrounds enhance their practice.Mastering the Market: Lifelong Learning explores how intentional, purposeful development fuels personal and professional excellence. This edition includes seven articles written by leading industry professionals and thought leaders, including Scott Snider, President of EPI, Greg Merrill, UBS Private Wealth Management, Jeff Armstrong, Cultivate Advisors™, Tina Corner Stolz, LXCOUNCIL, Kep Kepner, KepnerCPA & MindSmarts, Renee Russo, Rise Up Business Coaching Ltd, and Kris Snyder, Ninety. These articles cover topics such as building a culture of growth, the impact of peer learning, and the science behind keeping your mind sharp.Rooted in EPI’s core value of purposeful growth, Lifelong Learning embodies the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing its mission and the exit planning community.“At the end of the day, purposeful growth is about being intentional, deliberate, and curious. It’s about both the employer and the employee lifting together,” said Scott Snider, President of EPI. “It’s about recognizing that growth is not just about making people better at their jobs. It’s about making them better people. And if you can do that, everything else follows.”From purposeful growth and curiosity to adaptability and community, this edition is a guide to staying future-ready in an ever-evolving landscape. Read Mastering the Market: Lifelong Learning and explore the full series at MasteringtheMarket.com About Mastering the MarketExit planning is a critical concept for business owners who want to ensure a smooth transition when they decide to leave their business. It’s not just about selling the company; it’s about preparing the business, its owner, and its stakeholders for that transition. As a discipline, it demands precision, foresight, and a deep understanding of business, financial, and personal objectives. But what truly defines excellence in exit planning? This collection of articles, written by industry experts and thought leaders, delves into the nuances of this complex field, offering diverse perspectives on what it means to excel.About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute(EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors’ educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.