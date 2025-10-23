Exit Planning Institute® Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute® (EPI) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Workfor the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at EPI. This year, 100% of employees said it’s a great place To Work – 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that EPI stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."“Receiving the Great Place to Work Certification is a direct reflection of our incredible team,” said Scott Snider, President of EPI. “Being named a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row affirms that when we invest in our people, we all succeed—together.”EPI prides itself on cultivating a best-in-class culture built with intention and purpose. The company reinforces this commitment through meaningful initiatives such as recognizing an Employee and Rookie of the Year, providing every team member with InitiativeOne's Transformational Leadership Training, conducting an annual Employee Satisfaction Survey, prioritizing work-life balance, and reviewing its core values quarterly. Together, these efforts reflect EPI’s dedication to fostering an environment where people thrive personally and professionally.According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.Read more about EPI’s winning culture in Mastering the Market: Connecting People About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute(EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors’ educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

