Paint a turkey at an MDC virtual program on Nov. 13

BRANSON, Mo. – Turkeys can be seen across many Missouri hills, and folks are invited to memorialize their own gobblers by painting a picture.

People can paint a turkey at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Birds: Virtual Program – Turkey Painting.” This online session, which is Nov. 13 from 6-7 p.m., is hosted by the staff at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center in Branson. This program is suggested for ages six and up. To register, visit:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213007

During this program, MDC volunteer Gala Keller will provide step-by-step painting instructions on how to paint a turkey. Participants will need to provide their own painting supplies. Once registered, they will receive a supply list the week before the program and once more after registration closes.

Although this program is free, registration is still required. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link may be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.

Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log off or log in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.

To find out more about the Nov. 13 program or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery and is located at 483 Hatchery Road on the west end of Lake Taneycomo, near Branson.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.