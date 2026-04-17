MDC invites public to Arbor Day event April 25 in St. Joseph

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ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to its 2026 Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MDC Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph at 701 James McCarthy Drive on the Missouri Western State University campus.

Attendees can get two free tree seedlings per family from MDC while supplies last. Tree species will include bald cypress, black walnut, cottonwood, deciduous holly, Kentucky coffee tree, mixed hickory, Norway spruce, pin oak, pitch loblolly pine, silky dogwood, silver maple, and wild plum.

Learn from MDC staff about planting the right tree in the right place, proper tree care, and get information on Missouri trees.

Enjoy a hike around the area at 11 a.m. with members of the Loess Hills Chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists to learn about local tree species, weather permitting. Participants should wear proper attire and footwear.

Attendees can also meet and take pictures with Smokey Bear. Other special guests include the St. Joseph Woodworking Guild with members displaying some of their works.

The event is free and registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216021.

Missouri has been observing the state's official Arbor Day on the first Friday in April for 140 years -- since 1886 -- when the General Assembly declared the day be set aside for the appreciation and planting of trees. National Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday of April.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.

