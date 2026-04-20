5-Stand shooting now open at Jay Henges and Busch Shooting Ranges

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St. LOUIS, MO.— Shotgun shooters now have the chance to shoot 5-stand at both Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staffed shooting ranges and outdoor education centers in the St. Louis area. August A. Busch Range in Defiance and Jay Henges Range in Eureka are hosting 5-stand shotgun shooting until Aug. 31.

5-stand is a discipline of clay bird shooting that simulates realistic scenarios to help prepare hunters for going afield.

The dates and times 5-Stand will be offered are as follows:

August A. Busch Shooting Range—Thursday from 4-6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Jay Henges Shooting Range—Wednesday from 1-7:30 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Targets in 5-stand imitate the flight patterns of some of Missouri’s most popular game birds. Shooters rotate through five stations where they will see clay targets flying left and right, toward, and away from them at different angles and speeds. This discipline is an excellent preparation for beginners interested in game bird hunting.

5-stand shooting use fees are $5 per round, which includes clay birds. Both shooting ranges offer eye and ear protection if shooters don’t have their own.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance. The Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is at 1100 Antire Road, just off I-44, exit 269 in Eureka.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.