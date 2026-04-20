Learn about native plants during a twilight stroll with MDC May 7 in Golden City

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GOLDEN CITY, Mo. – Nature lovers and photographers can take an educational stroll during an upcoming program with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in Barton County.

Join MDC for Twilight Tunes and Native Blooms to explore Shelton L. Cook Meadow from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/216458.

Recommended for those ages 10 and up, this evening jaunt blends plant identification, soundscape listening, and seasonal photography.

“It’s perfect for beginners, photographers, nature lovers, dreamers, and doers,” said Stacia Skinner, MDC conservation educator.

Skinner, along with Missouri Prairie Foundation Volunteer Jeff Cantrell, will lead the group through an educational walkabout featuring native plants, golden hour light for photographs — cellphones or fancy cameras are welcomed — and a chance to hear the special call of the prairie mole cricket. The prairie mole cricket is a species of conservation concern in Missouri that calls around dusk at Cook Meadow.

The group will meet at Golden City High School’s parking lot at 1208 Walnut Street in Golden City before heading to the meadow. Participants should consider wearing layers and sturdy shoes, bring a small red-light flashlight or headlamp (using only before or after listening time), a camera and binoculars for dusk birding.

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.