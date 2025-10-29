UNITAR and Harbour Education Host High-Level School Leadership United Nations Visit and Exchange

27 October 2025, New York, USA – On 23–24 October 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) office in New York, in partnership with Harbour Education, convened the High-level School Leadership United Nations Visit and Exchange Programme at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Bringing together senior education leaders and university representatives from across China, the two-day programme provided participants with a comprehensive introduction to the work of the United Nations, while fostering professional exchange and dialogue on international collaboration in higher education.