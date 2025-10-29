UNITAR signs MoU with Dubai Police

The signing took place shortly before the first joint workshop on human rights, which was held from 21 to 23 October 2025 at the Dubai Police Officers Club. This inaugural training marked the start of a series of capacity-building activities between UNITAR and Dubai Police.

The workshop’s opening session was attended by senior Dubai Police officials, including Brigadier Abdulrahman Al Shaer, Director of the Human Rights Department; Brigadier Jasim Muhammad Abdullah, Deputy Director of Training; Colonel Faisal Al Khamiri, Deputy Director of the Human Rights Department; and Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Matroushi, Director of the Child and Women Protection Department.

UNITAR was represented by Mr. Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy, and Ms. Anna Sabrina Wolmann, Head of the International Law Programme. Sessions were delivered by UNITAR experts Ms. Elodie Tranchez and Mr. Michael Tabbal.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in strengthening collaboration between UNITAR and Dubai Police, building on the momentum of the first joint training activity and laying the foundation for sustained cooperation in human rights education and institutional resilience.