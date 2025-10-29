OSCE Presence in Albania organizes 11th annual Media Development Forum

On 29 October, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized the 11th annual Media Development Forum, which brought together important decision-makers and experts to address two important priorities for Albania’s media landscape: transparency of media ownership and the institutional independence of public broadcaster RTSH.

In his opening remarks, the Head of the OSCE Presence, Ambassador Michel Tarran, emphasized that OSCE commitments are clear: participating States must promote media pluralism, ensure transparency in media ownership, and prevent undue concentration. “Our shared objective should be a media environment in Albania that is diverse, transparent, independent and resilient to political or economic pressures. Above all, one that supports informed public debate and upholds democratic values”, he said.

In a video address from Vienna, the Representative on Freedom of the Media, Ambassador Braathu, expressed his appreciation for hosting the event, noting “the Presence’s continued commitment to advancing media freedom and pluralism in Albania. These are indeed vital conversations, not only to safeguard press freedom but to ensure that media serves as a genuine platform for diverse voices, ethical and responsible journalism and informed public debate.”

The first session focused on media ownership transparency and the risks posed by opaque ownership structures and market concentration. Key contributors included Armela Krasniqi, Chairperson of the Audiovisual Media Authority, who provided insight into regulatory oversight and existing challenges in enforcing transparency requirements, as well as AMA’s publication of the ownership structure transparency database. Prof. Dr Mark Marku from the University of Tirana outlined academic perspectives on media pluralism, alongside editors and media analysts who presented practical concerns regarding editorial independence and economic influence.

The second session concentrated on the independence of Albania’s public broadcaster, RTSH, recognizing its central role in ensuring pluralistic and trusted information. Eni Vasili, Director General of RTSH, addressed ongoing internal efforts and financial pressures that continue to affect independence, while media integrity experts Lutfi Dervishi and Blerjana Bino highlighted the importance of strengthened accountability and public oversight. Alexandros Markou, Editor-in-Chief of ERT3 Thessaloniki, also shared comparative lessons on upholding a strong public service mandate and explored potential collaboration between the two public service broadcasters.

Throughout the Forum, participants agreed that transparent media ownership and an independent public broadcaster are essential to safeguarding public trust and democratic participation. The discussions are expected to contribute to concrete follow-up actions and public recommendations.