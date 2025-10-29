Crossover Meats Expands to 135 New Stores Bringing its Patented Crossover Blends™ to Metro New York

Crossover Blends in Three Flavors Mindful Award Winner 2025 Foodtown Supermarkets

Crossover Meats high protein, better-for-you, better-for-the-planet products are now available at Foodtown, D'Agostino's, Gristedes and Greenway Markets.

We believe the mindful choice should be the everyday choice and we’re making that possible. You don’t have to give up meat to be health-conscious and eco-friendly. You just need a better option.” — Michelle Adelman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossover Meats is broadening its reach by expanding the distribution of its innovative Crossover Blends™ into over 135 new Allegiance Retail Services stores across the metro New York City area. This expansion includes iconic banners such as Foodtown , D’Agostino’s and Gristedes Markets. Following retail launches at Food Lion, Walmart, Giant Food and The GIANT Company, Crossover Meats continues its mission to offer an all-natural, real meat alternative that is delicious, versatile and sustainable option to traditional ground meat.Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Michelle Adelman, Crossover Meats produces a line of patented ground meat blends that combine lean, all-natural chicken with rich cuts of beef, pork, or lamb. Crossover Blends™ deliver the full flavor and texture of traditional meat but with significantly less fat, fewer calories, and 50% less environmental impact. They're high in protein and iron and contain no fillers, soy, or gluten.In June 2025, Crossover Meats was named “Best Alternative Burger” at the Mindful Awards, which recognize excellence in better-for-you consumer products. “At Crossover Meats, we believe the mindful choice should be the everyday choice and we’re making that possible,” said Adelman. “You don’t have to give up meat to be a health-conscious, eco-friendly consumer. You just need a better option.”Designed to fit the lives of busy families, flexitarians, and health-focused shoppers, Crossover Blends™ burgers cook from frozen in just 10–12 minutes, and ground meat bricks work seamlessly in traditional recipes like tacos, meatballs, and more. A 5.3 oz. serving delivers 32g of protein and 20% of your daily iron, all from real meat, simply ground.Crafted by Executive Chef Marina Mitchell, these products are chef-developed to maximize flavor and versatility. They’re already being enjoyed across 1,800+ retail locations and have also been named the Official Chef-Inspired Burger of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.Sustainability is a cornerstone of Crossover’s mission. Compared to traditional beef, Crossover Blends™ use up to 50% less land, 40% less water, and generate up to 50% fewer greenhouse gases.Distributed by Porky Products and Nebraskaland, shoppers across metro New York can discover firsthand why Crossover Meats are redefining what’s possible in the meat aisle - delivering the juicy, satisfying flavor of traditional ground meat with the benefits today’s consumers care about most: high protein, clean ingredients, and a lighter footprint on the planet.Take a step toward a healthier plate and a healthier planet with Crossover Blends, real meat made better. Because better meat can create real change, one serving at a time.Visit www.crossovermeats.com for more information.About Crossover Meats:Crossover Meats is a woman-owned company on a mission to revolutionize ground meat. Our patented Crossover Blends™ combine wholesome chicken with beef, pork, or lamb to deliver the bold, meaty flavor of traditional ground meat with fewer calories, more protein, and 50% of the environmental impact. Our products are all-natural, minimally processed, soy- and gluten-free, and designed for convenience. That’s real meat made better.

