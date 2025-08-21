Submit Release
Crossover Meats and Northampton Community College Partner to Bring Innovation to Culinary Arts Education

Winning Student Recipe - Stuffed Onion Ring

Crossover Blends Three Flavors

Hamptons Winds Restaurant

The response from our guests has been amazing. Crossover Blends are winning people over at the restaurant with both taste and versatility.”
— Chef Dominic Lombardo
PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossover Meats, a food innovation company revolutionizing ground meat with its patented Crossover Blends™, has partnered with Northampton Community College’s (NCC) School of Culinary Arts to give student chefs real-world experience in recipe development using next-generation protein.
Since June 1, students at NCC’s esteemed culinary program have been competing weekly to develop the best new dish using Crossover’s signature Chicken & Beef Blends. The winning recipe is featured on the menu of Hampton Winds, the college’s award-winning, student-run restaurant in Bethlehem, PA.

“Working with an innovative product like Crossover Meats is an incredible learning experience for our students,” said Chef Dominic Lombardo, Director of Culinary Arts at Northampton Community College. “They get to push boundaries, learn about modern food systems, and most importantly, see how their creativity connects with real diners. The response from our guests has been amazing. Crossover Blends are winning people over at the restaurant with both taste and versatility.”

Crossover Blends™ combine lean, wholesome chicken with premium cuts of beef, pork, or lamb using a patented process that delivers all the juicy flavor and performance of traditional 80/20 ground meat—but with fewer calories, more protein, and a smaller environmental footprint. In many applications, Crossover’s chicken-based grinds actually outperform traditional ground meat on flavor retention, moisture, and cookability.

“This partnership is about more than recipe development—it’s about shaping the future of food,” said Michelle Adelman, CEO of Crossover Meats. “Northampton’s students are learning how to innovate in the kitchen while exploring healthier, more sustainable ways to deliver bold flavor and real satisfaction.”

The Crossover x NCC collaboration is part of Crossover Meats’ broader commitment to culinary education, community engagement, and developing the next generation of food leaders.

To learn more about Crossover Meats, visit www.crossovermeats.com. For reservations at Hampton Winds or more about Northampton’s Culinary Arts program, visit www.northampton.edu.

Kim Lybrand
Crossover Meats
+1 855-954-5450
email us here
